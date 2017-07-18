Ravi Shastri to earn Rs 8 crore per plus annum as India coach

Team India Head Coach Ravi Shastri. (Source: Express photo by Kevin DSouza) Team India Head Coach Ravi Shastri. (Source: Express photo by Kevin DSouza)

As per latest reports, the BCCI has decided to pay new chief coach Ravi Shastri a whopping salary, which could go up to Rs 8 crore per annum.

It was learnt that the top brass of BCCI was unanimous in their decision on Shastri’s perks, which is at least a crore more than previous coach Anil Kumble’s salary of Rs 6.5 crore.

Ironically, in Kumble’s demand for an increment was exactly to the tune of what Shastri will be getting.

The three other coaches — Bharat Arun, R Sridhar and Sanjay Bangar are expected to be bracketed between Rs 2,3 crore taking into account that they need to be compensated for foregoing their IPL contracts.

(With PTI inputs)

