Latest News

Ravi Shastri to apply for India’s head coach position

Ravi Shastri, who was India's team director in 2014, has reportedly decided to apply for the position of the Indian team's head coach. He also rubbished claims that he would apply only after he is assured of actually getting the job.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:June 27, 2017 4:46 pm
ravi shastri, anil kumble, virat kohli, india head coach, india coach, cricket news, cricket, Ravis Shastri has earlier served as Directer of the Indian cricket team. (Source: Express Archive)
Related News

Former India team director Ravi Shastri has decided to apply for the position of the team’s head coach. “Yes, I have decided to apply for the job,” he confirmed to The Indian Express. Amid speculation and uncertainty about who would be replacing Anil Kumble, who resigned from the post two weeks ago after differences with captain Virat Kohli, the Board of Control for Cricket in India had invited further applications. Shastri also rubbished claims that he will apply only after he is assured of getting the job.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Kidambi Srikanth showed he had the game to beat anyone 