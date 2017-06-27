Ravi Shastri to apply for India’s head coach position

Ravis Shastri has earlier served as Directer of the Indian cricket team. (Source: Express Archive) Ravis Shastri has earlier served as Directer of the Indian cricket team. (Source: Express Archive)

Former India team director Ravi Shastri has decided to apply for the position of the team’s head coach. “Yes, I have decided to apply for the job,” he confirmed to The Indian Express. Amid speculation and uncertainty about who would be replacing Anil Kumble, who resigned from the post two weeks ago after differences with captain Virat Kohli, the Board of Control for Cricket in India had invited further applications. Shastri also rubbished claims that he will apply only after he is assured of getting the job.

