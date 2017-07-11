Ravi Shastri confirmed as India coach; Zaheer Khan bowling coach, Rahul Dravid also gets a role

Ravi Shastri was finally announced as team India’s head coach. (Express photo) Ravi Shastri was finally announced as team India’s head coach. (Express photo)

After much drama surrounding the appointment of team India’s head coach, Ravi Shastri was finally confirmed as the new head coach of the Indian cricket team on Tuesday. Reports on Tuesday evening had said that the former India cricketer is the new coach but Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) denied it only to confirm it later. The BCCI also announced that Zaheer Khan with bee the bowling coach for the team and former India skipper Rahul Dravid was giving the role of batting consultant for specific overseas tours.

Earlier during the day there were several reports that declared Shastri as the coach. However, the BCCI categorically denied it. BCCI’s Acting Secretary, Amitabh Choudhary said, ” No decision has been made on the appointment of a new coach. The CAC is still deliberating over it.” But he did go on to say that he expected the announcement of India’s new coach by end of day on Tuesday.

PTI quoted BCCI acting president CK Khanna saying, “On Cricket Advisory Committee’s recommendation, we have decided to appoint Ravi Shastri as the chief coach while Zaheer Khan will be appointed bowling coach for a period of two years.”

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising of Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar had interviewed five candidates – Richard Pybus, Tom Moody, Ravi Shastri, Virender Sehwag and Lalchand Rajput for the post and ultimately it was Shastri who secured the job.

In a statement released by BCCI, the board said that the three appointments have been done till the 2019 World Cup which will be held in England.

“Shastri has been the Team Director in the past, and brings with him a wealth of experience, both as player and as coach. Zaheer is a contemporary cricketer who assumed the mentoring role to a young fast bowling unit even during his playing days with India. His inputs will be of immense value to our young fast bowlers, who have shown tremendous potential in the last couple of years,” the statement said.

“As the Indian team is to play Test cricket overseas in the next two years, Rahul Dravid’s expertise as batting consultant will be immensely helpful for youngsters,” it added.

