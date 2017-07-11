Ravi Shastri new India coach: Twitterati welcomes former team director back to the helm

Ravi Shastri was announced as the new India head coach on Tuesday (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Ravi Shastri was announced as the new India head coach on Tuesday (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Former India skipper Ravi Shastri was announced as the new India head coach on Tuesday. Shastri, who was earlier appointed as the team director, had applied for the post of India’s coach along with Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Richard Pybus and Lalchand Rajput. However, it was Shastri who had bagged the top job. Earlier, there were reports suggesting that Sehwag might race ahead to bag the top job in Indian cricket but ultimately it was Shastri who prevailed. Shastri was appointed by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising of Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman.

It may be recalled here that the Indian cricket team has been without a coach since the ICC Champions Trophy. At the end of the Champions Trophy, Anil Kumble resigned from the post after which the CAC had asked applicants to formally submit applications. However, Shastri’s appointment sent social media on fire and Twitterati into a spin. Here are some of them:

Ravi Shastri succeeds Anil Kumble as Team India head coach. Many congrats to Ravi👏👏. Kohli-Ravi duo back again.👍😀😀 — Ree2.0 (@imbiswa7) 11 July 2017

Tough Luck Viru !!! Like a tracer bullet, Ravi Shastri appointed as the Indian cricket team coach ..! — Kannan (@parvathinathan3) 11 July 2017

Bat pad tells me Ravi Shastri has been nominated as Indian Coach… news to follow — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) 11 July 2017

Ravi Shastri Appointed As a coach of Indian Cricket Team! Good Decision 👍 — Տɑiվɑɑrɑ! (@BeingKushSharma) 11 July 2017

Meanwhile, Ravi Shastri assignments will include three overseas tours where India will play 15 Tests. During those, they will be touring the nations of Sri Lanka, South Africa and England.

