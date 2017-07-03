Ravi Shastri is probably the man who is going to get the job, says Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar scored 10,122 runs in 125 Tests. (Source: PTI) Sunil Gavaskar scored 10,122 runs in 125 Tests. (Source: PTI)

After former India captain, Ravi Shastri applied for the post of head coach of Team India, former India player Sunil Gavaskar has claimed that he is the frontrunner for the post.

In an interview with NDTV, Gavaskar said, “Ravi (Shastri) actually was the one where the turnaround actually started for the Indian cricket team back in 2014. After India lost in England, the BCCI asked him to come in as a team director… suddenly there was a change in the team’s fortunes over a period of time. Now that he’s applied, he’s probably the man who is going to get the job”.

There’s (Virender) Sehwag, (Tom) Moody who has done a wonderful job with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (in the Indian Premier League)… yes there are candidates who are around but Ravi has the experience. Ravi has been with the team before, he seems comfortable with the team,” Gavaskar said and added, “I would imagine the CAC would go back to a person the team feels comfortable with and give him the job.”

Earlier, Ravi Shastri was the director of the Indian side from 2014 and 2016. Back then he had a successful stint as he led the team to the semi-final of the 2015 World Cup and 2016 T20I World Cup. After that, he had also applied for the job in 2016. But it was Anil Kumble who was chosen ahead of him.

Meanwhile, the coach for the Indian side will be announced on July 10.

