Ahead of decisive third T20I Ravi Shastri visits famous temple in Thiruvananthapuram, see pic

Ravi Shastri spent some time at the famous shrine on Monday morning. (Source: Facebook) Ravi Shastri spent some time at the famous shrine on Monday morning. (Source: Facebook)

Ahead of the third and final T20I between India and New Zealand, Indian Team Head Coach Ravi Shastri offered prayers at the famous Sreevallam Parasurama temple in Thiruvananthapuram. The former India cricketer spent some time at the famous shrine on Monday morning and also performed certain rituals before heading back to join his team. If India can secure a win in Thiruvananthapuram then they will be able to register their third T20I series triumph in a span of five years. However, the Kiwis will be no pushovers and considering their record against India in the shortest format, it will be a tough fight between the two sides on Tuesday.

After winning the first T20I by 53 runs India slumped to a 40-run defeat in the next match at Rajkot. While skipper Kohli continued his scintillating run of form the others failed to stand up to the task. Hence, the hosts need to display a better performance with the bat and the ball. New Zealand, on the other hand, would like to continue with the same momentum.

However, the threat of rain playing spoilsport continues to loom large. With the meteorological office also predicting spells of rain and thunderstorms, fans will hope that the rain-gods stay away. The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has also gone on to assure that the drainage facilities at the stadium are good and even if it rains during the match, it can be re-started without too much delay.

