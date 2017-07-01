Ravi Shastri has a different aura than that of Anil Kumble, says Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan said that Ravi Shastri has a different aura than that of Anil Kumble (Source: AP) Shikhar Dhawan said that Ravi Shastri has a different aura than that of Anil Kumble (Source: AP)

With talks surrounding departure of Anil Kumble and the arrival of a new coach gaining pace with each passing day, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has come out and spoken on the issue.

In an interview with the ANI the Indian opener spoke about the departure of Anil Kumble and said, “I haven’t played much under Anil bhai, as I was out of action for almost six months. Hence, I can’t really comment on that. Moreover I am a person who really enjoys playing, I am a flexible person. I always do my work and keep my focus on the game.”

The 31-year-old Indian opener also spoke on the various aspects of former coaches of Ravi Shastri and Anil Kumble and commented that they are different people with different characters. To reiterate his point, he also went on to compare the duo of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. Dhawan said, “Yes, of course, everybody has a different character. Now if you consider Dhoni bhai and Virat, they are absolutely two different characters. Both play well and have helped India win a match on quite a few occasions. So, everyone comes with their own character. Ravi (Shastri) bhai has a different aura than that of Anil bhai and so everyone has their own individuality.”

“They both are great players and have achieved enough for the Team, thus I always have respect for them,” he added.

