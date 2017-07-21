Ravi Shastri pits Harmanpreet Kaur’s 171-run knock with Kapil Dev’s 175

Harmanpreet Kaur’s thundering knock of 171 runs against Australia has been compared with Kapil Dev’s 175 runs against Zimbabwe in the 1983 World Cup. (Source: Instagram) Harmanpreet Kaur’s thundering knock of 171 runs against Australia has been compared with Kapil Dev’s 175 runs against Zimbabwe in the 1983 World Cup. (Source: Instagram)

Harmanpreet Kaur’s thumping knock of 171 runs from 115 balls helped India score 281 runs against Australia in the semi-final of the ICC Women’s World Cup on Thursday. And the blistering knock has drawn comparisons with Kapil Dev’s 175 run knock against Zimbabwe in the 1983 World Cup’s group stages. Ravi Shastri, who was member of that World Cup winning team shared images of both on his Instagram account with the caption of “@imharmanpreet_kaur 171. Kapil Dev 175. A @homeofcricket final on Sunday. Deja vu. Go for it India #WWC17 “.

In interesting comparison of events, both splendid knocks could end up with the Indian team winning their first World Cup title at the same venue – Lord’s. India had then beaten West Indies in the final but the women will face England on Sunday.

“If Harman’s innings is being compared with the legendary Kapil Dev, then it is a great honour for her,” her sister Hemjit Kaur said.

In the semifinal on Thursday, Harmanpreet scored 171 runs from 115 balls with 20 fours and seven sixes in the knock with the inning paced exceptionally. She obliterated the Australian bowling attack including spanking Ashleigh Gardner for 22 runs in one over.

Kapil Dev’s knock of 175 runs came in 138 balls and was packed with 16 fours and six sixes. It came at a pivotal moment with India first reduced to 17/5 and then 77/6 before Kapil stepped up to the plate and almost single handedly took India from a terrible position to a safe total of 266/8. In reply, Zimbabwe were bowled out for 235 runs with Kapil picking up a wicket. Like Harmanpreet, Kapil had started his innings carefully with his 100 coming from 49 balls before scoring the next 75 runs from 11 overs.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd