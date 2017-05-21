Ravi Shastri had no talent but the determination to win, says Kapil Dev, watch video

Ravi Shastri was part of the team that Kapil Dev led to victory in the 1983 World Cup. (Source: Express Archive) Ravi Shastri was part of the team that Kapil Dev led to victory in the 1983 World Cup. (Source: Express Archive)

Kapil Dev has some glowing words to say about former India team mate Ravi Shastri. The 1983 World Cup-winning former captain was speaking about the difference between those having talent and those with the right attitude to be a successful cricketer.

“Somebody like Ravi Shastri who had no talent and played so big cricket, I think that is the credit,” said Kapil, “There are two types of cricketers, somebody who has the ability (but) underplayed, somebody who doesn’t have the ability played much more.”

Kapil Dev was speaking at the launch of the book ‘Numbers Do Lie,’ co-authored by Aakash Chopra and cricket statistics and analytics company Impact Index. “Ravi Shastri had so much determination,” said the former Indian great, “In the team we value that. We used to say ‘Ravi just play 30 overs, even get 10 runs doesn’t matter. You playing 30 overs is good enough because in the end we can hammer any fast bowler when the ball becomes soft.”

“I say this on Ravi Shastri’s face also (that) I admire you because I didn’t think you have talent. He was not one of the best athletes,” he said, “Another was Anil Kumble. (He was) not an athlete. But when you see his performance, nobody has done better than him.” He also mentioned that former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly was also not one of the best athletes around.

Ravi Shastri was part of the team that Kapil Dev led to victory in the 1983 World Cup. He further gave the examples of players like Laxman Sivaramakrishnan. “In my mind, in my 30-40 years of knowing cricket, there was no better talent than (Laxman) Sivaramakrishnan but he couldn’t play 10 Test matches,” he said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd