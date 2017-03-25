Ravi Shastri explains how ‘Shiva…Rama…Krishna’ intervention helped Kuldeep Yadav on Test debut, watch video

Kuldeep Yadav removed David Warner, Peter Handscomb and Glenn Maxwell before the end of the second session of day 1 of fourth Test match. (Source: AP) Kuldeep Yadav removed David Warner, Peter Handscomb and Glenn Maxwell before the end of the second session of day 1 of fourth Test match. (Source: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav made his Test debut for India against Australia in Dharamsala in the last encounter of the four-match Test series. The UP player received his India cap from the former Indian leg spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan before the start of day’s play.

Kuldeep picked up three wickets in his first game before the end of second session while took another one in the last session of the day. His wickets included the dismissals of David Warner, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins. While the Chinaman bowler made a memorable start to his international career, it was commentator Ravi Shastri who came up with a perfect description of the rookie bowler’s performance.

While Kuldeep was receiving his cap from Sivaramakrishnan, Shastri commented, “He was given his cap this morning by our own Shiva Ramakrishnan. The divine intervention there. The three Gods giving him the cap. Shiva…Rama…Krishna”.

Later, the former India captain said, “He has got a wicket for all three of them already”. “Warner’s wicket was Shiva, Peterhands Comb’s dismissal was for Rama and Maxwell’s for Krishna”, he added.

Australian captain Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat first at HPCA stadium in the decider. The hosts were able to pick an early breakthrough when Matt Renshaw was bowled by Umesh Yadav for one but Warner along with captain Smith stitched a 134-run partnership for the second wicket.

Warner was removed by Kuldeep as his first ever Test victim after Ajinkya Rahane took a brilliant catch at first slip and later cleaned up Handscomb and Maxwell. The series is leveled at 1-1.

Earlier, Virat Kohli decided to opt out of this game after not being fully fit and the captaincy role was handed over to Ajinkya Rahane.

