Ravi Shastri earns more salary than Virat Kohli

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri is the world’s highest-earning cricket coach in the world. According to a report by Cricinfo, Shastri’ draws a salary of 1.17 million dollars per year from the BCCI which is even more than skipper Virat Kohli. But most importantly it does not include the money he earns from advertising. Shastri’s salary also does not secure any match fees. While the Indian coach is at the helm, behind him is Australia coach Darren Lehmann who earns close to $0.55 million.

However, Shastri is not the only one earning more than Kohli, as Australian captain Steve Smith is also set to earn more than him. Noticeably, Smith will earn an astronomical sum of $1.4 million this year. Kohli, meanwhile, earns a sum of roughly 1 million per year.

Datelining Shastri’s income, the report published by Cricinfo also went on to say, “Ravi Shastri, at $1.17 million per year, is the world’s best-paid coach, and on his salary alone, he earns less only than what the top player from Australia, England and India earns in a year. (Shastri, like all coaches, does not earn match fees.)

“By contrast, Australia and England pay their coach around half of what their top player earns as a basic salary.”, it concluded.

