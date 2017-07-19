Ravi Shastri’s core team for 2019 World Cup: Five things you didn’t know

Ravi Shastri will be in charge of the Indian cricket team till 2019 World Cup. (Source: Express Archive) Ravi Shastri will be in charge of the Indian cricket team till 2019 World Cup. (Source: Express Archive)

India head coach Ravi Shastri picked his core coaching till team till the 2019 World Cup. Former team director has picked Bharat Arun as the bowling coach and Sanjay Bangar will be the assistant coach for the tenure. R Sridhar has been appointed the team’s fielding coach. Arun’s return was on the expected lines and other names too don’t come as a surprise. At the post-meeting presser, Shastri said that both Rahul Dravid and Zaheer Khan, previously appointed as batting and bowling consultants for overseas tours, are most welcome but no formal contract has been put in place yet. Here’s a look at five major developments from the meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday:

Pay hike for Shastri: The annual pay package for the head coach position was hiked and Shastri will be getting Rs 7.5 crore per annum. Former India cricketer had asked for Rs 7.75 crore but he had to settle for Rs 25 lakh less. Shastri’s package will be Rs 1.25 crore more than his predecessor Anil Kumble.

Salary details of support staff: The Indian Express has reliably learnt that Sanjay Bangar, former batting coach and now assistant coach, will be getting Rs 2.25 crore while the bowling coach Bharat Arun will get Rs 2 crore per annum.

Tendulkar as overseas consultant: Shastri floated the idea of having Tendulkar as consultant for the Indian cricket team’s overseas tours. The proposal has not been pitched by BCCI officials to Tendulkar yet

Zaheer can give only 25 days: In another revelation, The Indian Express learnt that Zaheer is willing to give only 25 days to the team as bowling consultant as the former India seamer still wants to play the Indian Premier League

Dravid willing to consult, but not travel: Rahul Dravid, it is learnt, is willing to consult the team during net sessions and pre-tour camps but is not keen to travel with the team and be part of the dressing room during the tours.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd