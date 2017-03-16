Ravi Shastri congratulates Narendra Modi in his own inimitable way, gets an even better response from the PM

Ravi Shastri decided to use the phrase Tracer Bullet’ it in a different sense while congratulating PM Modi. (Source: File) Ravi Shastri decided to use the phrase Tracer Bullet’ it in a different sense while congratulating PM Modi. (Source: File)

Ravi Shastri on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for BJP’s landslide win in the UP elections in his inimitable style. The phrase ‘Tracer Bullet’ is one that he has used numerous times during commentary. Shastri decided to use it in a different sense while congratulating PM Modi.

“Congratulations @BJP4India on the landslide win in UP. The pair of PM @narendramodi & @AmitShah went past 300-mark like a #TracerBullet,” Shastri wrote on his twitter page tagging official twitter handles of PM Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.

Congratulations @BJP4India on the landslide win in UP. The pair of PM @narendramodi & @AmitShah went past 300-mark like a #TracerBullet — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) 16 March 2017

Modi’s response was also not far from the language Shastri would often use in the commentary box, “Thank you. UP polls did not quite go down to the wire. But, at the end of the day democracy is indeed the real winner! :)”

Thank you. UP polls did not quite go down to the wire. But, at the end of the day democracy is indeed the real winner! :) http://t.co/suoTqZtXit — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 16 March 2017

Shastri’s ‘Tracer Bullet’ has been so popular that BCCI had started a contest with all current India players trying to imitate their former Team Director taking the ‘Tracer Bullet Challenge’. He is at the moment part of the commentary team covering the four match Test series being played out between India and Australia.

