Ravi Shastri appointed India head coach till 2019 World Cup

After months of drama surrounding the name of India cricket team’s new head coach, the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) on Tuesday announced Ravi Shastri as the new head coach of India. The former India cricketer was interviewed by the CAC on Monday through Skype. The others contenders who were interviewed were Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Richard Pybus and Lalchand Rajput.
The CAC had earlier decided to announce the name of India coach on July 10 but maintained silence after the interviews of the candidates. But, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) head Vinod Rai asked the CAC to announce the name of India coach on Tuesday.
The post of the coach was vacant after former India captain Anil Kumble resigned after “differences” with captain Virat Kohli. He was the coach of the Indian team for one year and was asked to continue till India’s tour of West Indies which concluded on Sunday but the former spinner decided to step down after the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.
Shastri has earlier held the position of Team Director in the Indian team after India’s tour of England in 2014 in which India lost the Test series 3-1. But, under him, the team reached the semi-final of 2015 ODI Wolrd Cup and later the semi-final of World T20 2016, which was his last assignment with the team as Team Director.
