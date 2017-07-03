Ravi Shastri applies for post of Team India head coach: Reports

Ravi Shastri has reportedly applied for the post of Team India head coach. (Source: Express Archive) Ravi Shastri has reportedly applied for the post of Team India head coach. (Source: Express Archive)

Former India captain Ravi Shastri has reportedly applied for the post of head coach of Team India. Earlier The Indian Express had confirmed that Ravi Shastri, who was India’s team director in 2014, had decided to apply for the position of the Indian team’s head coach. “Yes, I have decided to apply for the job,” Shastri had told The Indian Express.

It may be recalled here that Ravi Shastri was director of the Indian cricket team between 2014 and 2016. During that period he led the team to the semi-final of the 2015 World Cup and 2016 T20I World Cup. He had also applied for the job in 2016 but did not make the cut as Anil Kumble was chosen over him.

Recently, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan had spoken Ravi Shastri’s personality and said that there is an ‘aura’ about him which was different from Anil Kumble. “Yes, of course, everybody has a different character. Now if you consider Dhoni bhai and Virat, they are absolutely two different characters. Both play well and have helped India win a match on quite a few occasions. So, everyone comes with their own character. Ravi (Shastri) bhai has a different aura than that of Anil bhai and so everyone has their own individuality.”

