Ravi Mandrekar cautions MCA officials to refrain taking decisions

In a letter penned to MCA president Ashish Shelar, Mandrekar has cited the example of financial deals executed by BCCI. In a letter penned to MCA president Ashish Shelar, Mandrekar has cited the example of financial deals executed by BCCI.

Former MCA Managing Committee member Ravi Mandrekar has cautioned the office bearers of the cricket body to desist from taking any decisions especially the financial ones as its polls are scheduled to be held on November 10.

In a letter penned to Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Ashish Shelar, Mandrekar has cited the example of financial deals executed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that were disallowed by the Supreme Court appointment Committee of Administrators.

“You have announced that MCA elections will be held on 10th November 2017. Therefore the present Managing Committee is care taker Committee till new elections are held,” Mandrekar has said in the letter. PTI is in possession of the said letter.

According to Mandrekar, the present Managing Committee of the cricket body is trying to finalise sponsorship deal for the Mumbai Premier League (MPL).

The MPL, approved earlier this month, is expected to start from the first week of January next year.

“I understand that, present Managing Committee is trying to finalise deal for MPL franchisees, title sponsor etc. This will be illegal as Caretaker Committee has no powers to take major financial decisions. In addition, no tenders have been invited for the same,” argues Mandrekar, who represented the Gaur Saraswat Cricket club at the MCA.

He further claimed that the Committee was trying to arrive at a financial deal for changing the name of the Wankhede stadium in South Mumbai.

“In addition to above I understand that Committee is trying to arrive at financial deal with Geo Reliance for changing name of Wankhede and add prefix or suffix Reliance Geo name to the stadium. For such financial deal the Committee has no power.

“In addition the approval of general body will be required. For any major financial decision as well as Charity Commissioner approval is required,” he added.

He cautioned the President that such a similar deal by BCCI was not allowed by the COA.

“President will remember that such similar deal by BCCI office bearers was not allowed by court and COA appointed by Court. Any such deal will not be binding on Members unless approved by general body. I hope wiser council will prevail and no deal will be entertained by you and your committee,” he signed off.

The MCA earlier this month had announced that its elections will be held on November 10 and sources had said they would be conducted as per the old Constitution but it was subject to Supreme Court order.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App