BCCI extends Ratnakar Shetty’s contract till June 30

BCCI’s General Manager (Game Development) Ratnakar Shetty will continue in his post till June 30. The message was conveyed by BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary to Shetty through an e-mail. The Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) had earlier made it clear that Shetty’s contract won’t be extended beyond March 31. But the BCCI officials came forward and made CoA agree to the decision of extending Shetty’s contract.

“As you are aware, your contract with BCCI was initially to expire on the 30th September 2017. However, during the meeting of the Hon’ble Committee of Administrators held in Mumbai on 27th September 2017, the Committee had decided to extend your contract with the BCCI till 31st December 2017 on the same terms and conditions and you were informed of the said decision during the said meeting itself.

“Thereafter, in a meeting of the Hon’ble Committee of Administrators held on 12th December 2017, the extension of your contract till the 30th of June 2018 had been considered and subsequently the Committee had decided to extend your contract till the 31st of March 2018. The Committee had recognized your invaluable services to the BCCI over the years and also acknowledged the benefit they had availed of your knowledge and experience in the discharge of its duties.”

“The Office Bearers of the BCCI jointly concur with the Hon’ble Committee in recognising your invaluable services to the BCCI and also recognise the immense value that you add to the organisation with your knowledge and experience of cricket administration and feel that it would be imperative for the organisation to have the benefit of your services during this period of transformation. Accordingly, your contract is being further extended till the 30th of June 2018 on behalf of the Board on the same terms and conditions.,” the mail said.

