Rashid Latif targets Virender Sehwag after India’s defeat to Sri Lanka

Former Pakistan wicket-keeper Rashid Latif went on a 15-minute video rant against former Indian great Virender Sehwag for his tweet after the opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 between the two rivals.

After India beat their arch-rivals by 124 runs, Sehwag’s congratulatory tweet of ‘Baap baap hota hai‘ did not go down well with Latif. “Pote ke baad Bete. Koi baat nahi Beta, Well tried ! Congratulations Bharat !#BaapBaapHotaHai #INDvPAK,” Sehwag had tweeted.

Pote ke baad Bete. Koi baat nahi Beta, Well tried ! Congratulations Bharat !#BaapBaapHotaHai #INDvPAK — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 4 June 2017

Tables turned in the next matches for the two countries as Pakistan won their second match, toppling the best ranked ODI team South Africa while India faced a shock defeat against Sri Lanka.

Latif saw this as an opportunity to launch an attack at Sehwag in a 15-minute video titled ‘Special response to Sehwag.’ He started with congratulating his own team and went on to belittle the Indian side. He said that had Sehwag targeted him, he would not have bothered but Sehwag chose to target a nation.

“Like he said ‘Baap akhir baap hota hai‘, Sehwag comes from Najafgarh, who helped the country with Independence. He was my grandfather,” said Latif.

“All big monuments left to India were by our ancestors, be it Ajmer Sharif or Nizamuddin Sharif or Taj Mahel. I have a bigger family in India than you do,” he said.

Latif also said he had no respect for Sehwag “I respect Indian players like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Ravi Shastri, Ajay Jadeja but I do not know where you’ve come from,” he said.

The former Indian batsman however maintained dignity and gave a ‘meaningful’ reply to the former Pakistan player as he tweeted, “A meaningful silence is always better than meaningless words.”

A meaningful silence is always better than meaningless words. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 9 June 2017

Latif, in his video, also hit out at Pakistan’s cricket board, saying a few members of the board are responsible for the current situation of the Pakistan cricket team.

