Rashid Latif calls for India-Pakistan final at ICC Champions Trophy 2017, watch video

Rashid Latif is former Pakistan cricketer. Rashid Latif is former Pakistan cricketer.

Former Pakistan player Rashid Latif has predicted that neighbours India and Pakistan are likely to met in the final of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2017 in England. In a rare event, three sub-continental teams, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, have made it to the semi-finals of an ICC ODI event. These three teams have joined England in the semi-final line-up of the tournament. India will play Bangladesh in the semis while Pakistan face England.

“I think this is the first time that a country which was one pre-partition has now three semi-finalists. The most viewership in cricket is in India and Pakistan. I want to thank everyone who supported Pakistan after the loss to India. But we need to learn from our mistake to beat England. I think we will reach the final and will play against India,” he said.

India began their campaign in Champions Trophy campaign with a win over Pakistan. India are the defending champions and are looking to win the title for a second time in a row.

“What better than an India-Pakistan final. The whole world will see. Cricket is like power as most people understand, play and watch the game. It’s a proud moment for the sub-continent,” Latif said in a video.

He also talked about his controversial video where is blasting former India cricketer Virender Sehwag about his tweets and the response given by Manoj Tiwary.

“I am receiving a lot of message that I should reply to Tiwary. I don’t watch. I only speak and people listen. We don’t want to break. We want to unite the two countries. There should be a bilateral series between the two nations.

“The Indian media and Pakistan media are happy about controversies. They think about hits. No one thinks about uniting,” he said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd