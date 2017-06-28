Rashid Khan’s entry into County cricket held up due to uncertainty over work visa

Rashid Khan was part of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2017. (Source: AP/File) Rashid Khan was part of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2017. (Source: AP/File)

English County teams are reported to be trying to get Rashid Khan to sign for them. The Afghanistan spinner is ranked eighth and fourth on the ICC ODI and T20I rankings respectively. He is hence rated higher than any England bowler in the two formats. But his signing may face problems that aren’t quite related to his quality on the field.

According to UK laws, only those players deemed to competing at an ‘elite level’ are allowed to work visas to play County cricket. In cricket, the term may be in reference to whether the international side is eligible to play Test cricket. Afghanistan was recently granted the status of ICC Full Member which in turn gives them permission to play Test cricket. According to DailyMail, the England and Wales Cricket Board has contacted UK’s Home Office for clarification on the issue.

Apart from this, Rashid fulfills the basic individual qualification of being required to play 15 international matches. He has taken 63 wickets in 29 ODIs and 42 in 27 T20s. Rashid was also part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2017. He took 17 wickets in 14 matches for SRH and was regarded as one of the finds of the season. He was also recently the chief architect of Afghanistan’s win over West Indies in the latter’s home ground. Rashid took seven wickets and conceded just 18 runs in the match.

