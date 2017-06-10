Rashid Khan picks seven wickets as Afghanistan storm to 63-run win over West Indies in first ODI

Rashid Khan, 18, will play for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the upcoming edition. (Source: AP/File) Rashid Khan, 18, will play for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the upcoming edition. (Source: AP/File)

Afghanistan were led by an indomitable Rashid Khan as they pulled off a stunning 63-run victory over West Indies. Afghanistan had made a modest total of 212/6 and the West Indies fell for 149. Off the 10 West Indies wickets that fell, seven were taken by Rashid. His figures of 7/18 is the fourth best in the history of One Day International cricket.

For Afghanistan, it was Javed Ahmadi who was the top scorer, sharing a 55-run partnership with Rahmat Shah and a 44-run stand with Samiullah Shenwari. But it was a seventh wicket stand between Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib of 58 runs that took Afghanistan beyond the 200-run mark.

West Indies started the innings on a shaky note, losing Kieran Powell in the third over and thus losing their first wicket for just three runs. This was followed by the fall of Evin Lewis. The two wickets were taken by Dawlat Zadran and Gulbadin Naib. After this point, Jonathan Carter was the only man to be dismissed by some one other than Rashid Khan. Zadran was the man who got his second wicket. The rest were wiped by Rashid and West Indies found themselves all-out before the end of the 45th over.

Afghanistan are touring West Indies for a three match ODI series that follows a three match T20I series. While Afghanistan were whitewashed in the T20I series, they have got off the a flier in ODIs. West Indies may only be a shadow of the formidable sides they have fielded in the past but the fact that Afghanistan beat West Indies in their own stomping ground would be a source of motivation for the associate team.

