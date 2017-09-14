Only in Express
Rashid Khan becomes first Afghanistan player to be signed in Big Bash League

"I am very happy to have signed with the Strikers for the BBL. It is a huge honour to be a part of such a great tournament and even more of an honour to be the first Afghanistan player to participate on the BBL stage."

Rashid Khan becomes the first Afghanistan player to be signed by BBL.
Rashid Khan has signed up with Adelaide Strikers for the seventh edition of the Big Bash League, announced the club on Thursday. With this, Rashid becomes the first Afghanistan player to be signed by Australia’s domestic T20 league.

Rashid, who became the first bowler to register a hat-trick in the history of the Caribbean Premier League recently, had a good stint with Indian Premier League as well.

“I am very happy to have signed with the Strikers for the BBL,” Rashid said. “It is a huge honour to be a part of such a great tournament and even more of an honour to be the first Afghanistan player to participate on the BBL stage. I look forward to linking up with my Strikers teammates and backroom staff.”

Strikers coach Jason Gillespie said the team is delighted to procure the services of the legspinner, who is the second overseas player on board for Strikers, after hard-hitting South African Colin Ingram. “Rashid has set the world alight in T20 cricket with his energy, enthusiasm, and great control for a young guy,” he said. “He has some great variations, can bowl stump-to-stump and can be very hard to pick. We’re delighted to be able to offer him the opportunity to play for the Adelaide Strikers.”

Current squad: Wes Agar, Alex Carey, Jono Dean, Ben Laughlin, Jake Lehmann, Michael Neser, Peter Siddle, Billy Stanlake, Jake Weatherald, Colin Ingram (overseas), Rashid Khan (overseas)

