Ranji Trophy: Wanted to show the world that Delhi dressing room is not all negative, says Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir is the highest scorer for Delhi this season. (Source: PTI) Gautam Gambhir is the highest scorer for Delhi this season. (Source: PTI)

Delhi seem to have risen out of the mess they had found themselves last season and gone all the way to the final in the Ranji Trophy. Last year the DDCA was known more for altercations and scandals than the team’s on-field failures. Delhi failed to make the knockout stages but in stark contrast, they face Vidarbha in the final starting on Thursday. Gautam Gambhir says that all the negativity surrounding the DDCA motivated the team to turn up with the kind of performances they have this season.

“DDCA has been in the news for all the wrong reasons,” Gambhir is quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “Deep down, each and every player that I have played with or the support staff that I have been involved with… [for us] it hurts. Sometimes it is good when you feel bad about something that has been said about you or your team or your association. That hurt actually was the trigger point.

Gambhir was pretty much in the eye of the storm last season. As captain, Gambhir had altercations with coach KP Bhaskar with allegations flying both ways. Despite all that, DDCA decided to continue with Bhaskar as coach and Ishant Sharma was made captain in place of Gambhir. “There’s a lot said about the difference of opinion that I had with the coach, and that was taken to various extensions,” Gambhir said, “And that led to a bloody-minded attitude which was only about winning the competition and winning the next game. We wanted to show the world that it’s not only the negative that exists in the Delhi dressing room. There is positivity, there are things we want to do to restore the glory days of the association which has given me my identity and a platform to play for India.”

The move to take the captaincy away from him seems to have worked in his, and Delhi’s favour. With 632 runs in his kitty, Gambhir is the highest run scorer for Delhi and the eighth highest in the tournament so far. In the absence of Ishant, who has often had to leave to play for India, Delhi is captained by 20-year-old Rishabh Pant. “In any format you play, the captain is as good as his team, and it holds here as well,” Gambhir says. “I think Rishabh is learning, the good thing is that he wants to learn, he wants to evolve as a player and as a captain. Rishabh can plan and strategise, but if you can’t pick 20 wickets, then all those plans will be canned. So it doesn’t really matter whether you are a young captain or an experienced captain. If you are determined to achieve your goals, that’s what matters and the bloody-mindedness that a sportsperson has to win a competition. We’ve seen with the Australians, the team that Steve Waugh led or Mark Taylor led or Ricky Ponting led; you could have made anyone the captain and they would have done what was required.”

