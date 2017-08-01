Ranji Trophy to revert to home and away format

The idea was first mooted to end the tampering of pitches from the home teams. (Source: Reuters) The idea was first mooted to end the tampering of pitches from the home teams. (Source: Reuters)

BCCI have opted to do away with the controversial neutral venues format that was introduced in Ranji Trophy last season and reverted to the traditional home and away format. As per Sourav Ganguly, the BCCI’s working committee approved the suggestion to go back to the format without any debates. It further came to light that the feedback of domestic captains and coaches who were against the idea of neutral venues played a key role in deciding in favour of the format that has been integral to the domestic game.

“The BCCI technical committee has decided to go back to home and away system in the upcoming Ranji season. The board would announce the schedule at the earliest,” said Ganguly to Times of India after the technical committee meeting in Kolkata.

The format of playing matches at neutral venues was introduced in the previous season to bring to an end home advantage, tampering of pitches and to make Ranji Trophy more competitive. But the captains and coaches involved made it clear wasn’t working because of lack of local support and interest. The idea, however, was first mooted to end the tampering of pitches from the home teams.

In the Duleep Trophy, there were no changes made. The introduction of the ball will continue, Ganguly said categorically. There were murmurs within the BCCI that continuing with pink ball cricket was futile considering no scheduled day-night Test matches in the upcoming calendar. “I can’t say about who is thinking what. As far as I am concerned, Duleep Trophy would continue with pink ball and the technical committee took this decision unanimously,” said Ganguly.

