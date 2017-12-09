Ranji Trophy: Shreyas Gopal ton extends Karnataka’s advantage over Mumbai

Shreyas Gopal scored his fourth first class century against Mumbai. (File photo by Partha Paul) Shreyas Gopal scored his fourth first class century against Mumbai. (File photo by Partha Paul)

Shreyas Gopal hit his fourth first class century for Karanataka to extend their advantage over Mumbai at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. The battle of the heavyweights in the Ranji Trophy has turned into a one-sided contest owing to a strong showing from the eight-time champions. The century also took Karnataka closer to a 300-run lead in the quarterfinals.

Gopal has been rewarded for the patience and discipline in his inning which took him beyond the 100-run mark in 200 balls while smacking eight boundaries. The all-rounder showed technical efficiency and patience to go only after poor deliveries. He got to the milestone with an outside edge that raced away to the boundary and saw appreciation from his peers while getting a hug from K Gowtham at the other end. He also has a chance to score his highest score in first class cricket – which stands at 145 – given the way he’s batted and the time left in the match.

Karnataka began the third day’s proceedings from 395/6, leading Mumbai who were dismissed for 173, by 222 runs and lost Vinay Kumar in the morning session before Gotham joined Gopal in the middle. Earlier, Mayank Agarwal (78), Kaunain Abbas (50), CM Gautam (79) were amongst the runs to pile on the misery on Mumbai who saw only three players register double digit figures. Vinay Kumar had all but the game in Karnatak’s lap with figures of 6/34.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd