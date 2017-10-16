Ranji Trophy Round-up: Ravindra Jadeja 200, Washington Sundar 100 and Bengal dominant

Ravindra Jadeja made 201 runs off 313 balls. (Source: AP) Ravindra Jadeja made 201 runs off 313 balls. (Source: AP)

Group A

Manan’s maiden century put Delhi in control

At Karnail Singh Stadium: Resuming at an overnight score of 68 runs, Manan Sharma went on to score his maiden century in Ranji Trophy against Railways at Karnail Singh Stadium. Delhi had started the day at 318 for 6 and Sharma scored 35 runs in the first hour completing his century. Sharma added 117 runs with Pulkit Narang for the seventh wicket before Deepak Bansal removed Sharma. Sharma’s 216-ball stay at the crease included 17 boundaries. Narang’s gritty knock meant that Delhi managed to reach 447. Skipper Ishant Sharam led the charge in bowling as he removed Saurabh Wakaskar off the first ball of Railways’ innings and later picked up the wickets of Shivakant Shukla and Nitin Bhille.

Brief Scores: Delhi 447 (Manan Sharma 136, Nitish Rana 89, Anuj Rawat 74, Pulkit Narang 55, Anureet Singh 4/92) lead Railways 58/5 (Shivakant Shukla 29, Ishant Sharma 3/12) by 389 runs.

Gowtham, Samarth’s centuries help Karnataka take firm grip

In Mysore: Assam 145 trail Karnataka 427/6 (Gowtham K 147, Samarth R 123, Sarupam Purkayastha 3/80, Arup Das 3/103) by 282 runs.

Play washed out at Hyderabad

In Hyderabad : No play due to rains between Hyderabad and Uttar Pradesh.

Group B

Jadeja’s double century powers Saurashtra to mammoth total

In Rajkot: Saurashtra 624/7 declared (Ravindra Jadeja 201, Sheldon Jackson 181, Snel Patel 94, Parvez Rasool 2/187)1/60) lead J&K 103/4 (Shubham Khajuria 41) by 521 runs .

Dhillon propels Rajasthan to 123

In Jaipur: Rajasthan : 423 (TN Dhillon 134, AV Gautam 107, Sunny Gupta 3/76, Ashish Kumar 3/83) lead Jharkhand 97/2 (Saurabh Tiwary 56 no, A Choudhary 1/16) by 326 runs.

Gandhi, Gohil hit half-centuries

In Nadiad: Kerala : 208 trail Gujarat 307/9 (Chirag Gandhi 91, S Gohil 69, Nidheesh M 3/58) by 99 runs.

Group C

Ojha’s 180 helps Maharshtra breeze past 400

In Indore: Madhya Pradesh : 409 (Naman Ojha 180, Ankit Sharma 67, Akash Parkar 4/70, Royston Dias 2/57) lead Mumbai 130/1 (J Bista 89, Ankit Singh Kushwah 1/29) by 279 runs.

After Swapnil, Seth boost Baroda, Andhra off to a solid start

In Baroda: Baroda : 373 (Kedar Devdhar 93,Swapnil Singh 88, A Seth 70 no, Vishnu Solanki 61, Ayappa Bandaru 4/69, Imandi Raman 2/81) lead Andhra Pradesh : 190/2 (G Vihari 71 no, Ricky Bhui 53, A Seth 1/41) by 183 runs.

TN ride on Sundar’s century

M S Washington Sundar’s brilliant, unbeaten 156 and his big opening partnership with skipper Abhinav Mukund (76) helped Tamil Nadu seize the initiative on the second day of the Ranji Trophy Group ‘C’ match against

Tripura on Sunday. Tamil Nadu ended the day at 332 for 2, a lead of 74 runs in response to Tripura’s 258 riding on Sundar’s maiden first-class ton which included 14 fours and one six. He has batted for 223 balls so far. Washington Sundar opened for Tamil Nadu in place of Murali Vijay, who is sitting out the game due to a neck spasm. Baba Indrajith, who has so far added 152 runs with the young southpaw (Sundar) for the third wicket, is batting on 73 (six fours). Earlier, the home team wrapped up the Tripura innings for the addition of just 14 runs to the overnight score of 244 for

7. K Vignesh took two of the three wickets to fall to finish with four for 41. R Ashwin got the other to finish with two wickets for 64. It took all of 6.1 overs for TN to polish off the visitors’ tail.

In Chennai: Tripura 258 (SK Patel 99, Yashpal Singh 96, Vignesh K 4/41, Washington Sundar 2/40) trail Tamil Nadu 332/2 (Washington Sundar 156, Abhinav Mukund 76, Gurinder Singh 1/61) by 74 runs.

Group D

Dinda, Shami put Bengal in control

In Raipur: Bengal 529/7 decl/2 (Sudip Chatterjee 118, Koushik Biplab Ghosh 114, Abhishek Kumar Raman 94, Anustup Majumdar 70 no, S Singh 4/162) lead Chattisgarh 80/5 (Ashutosh Singh 51 no, A Dhinda 2/6. M Shami 2/33) by 443 runs.

Ramaswamy, Sathish hit centuries to put Vidharbha in driver’s seat

In Mohali: Punjab 161 trail Vidharbha 419/5 (S Ramaswamy 161,G Sathish 126, Abhishek Sharma 2/110) by 258 runs.

Bains, Khanduri lead Himachal’s strong reply

At Dharamshala: Goa 255 trail Himachal Pradesh 356/4 (A Bains 143, P Khanduri 117) by 101 runs.

