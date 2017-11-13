Ranji Trophy round four, day four: Shock wins, fog and a thriller in Cuttack

Rahul scored a fluent 92 off 109 balls against Delhi. (Source: Reuters file) Rahul scored a fluent 92 off 109 balls against Delhi. (Source: Reuters file)

Vidarbha and Jammu and Kashmir shocked their more fancied rivals, Bengal and Jharkhand, while fog put paid to Haryana’s ambitions against Rajasthan. Elsewhere, little-known Odisha ‘keeper Rajesh Dhuper produced a masterful 97 to gain three points over Tamil Nadu.

Saha’s 97 goes futile

Kalyani: Bengal’s knockout hopes faded as Vidarbha inflicted a 10-wicket win on them, despite Saha’s bravado.

Brief Scores: Bengal 207 & 306 (W Saha 97, S Chatterjee 82 ; L Yadav 4/54) lost to Vidarbha: 499 & 18/0.

Points: Vidarbha 6, Bengal 0.

Gujarat drop points

Rajkot: Defending champions Gujarat could only add 109 runs to their overnight tally of 304/4 against Saurashtra .

Brief Scores: Saurashtra 570 & 98/1 (R Uthappa 64 not out) drew with Gujarat 413 (P Panchal 145, Rujul Bhatt 107).

Points: Saurashtra 3l, Gujarat 1

Patel’s century saves Tripura

Agartala: Smit Patel scored an unbeaten 107 off 99 balls to help Tripura avoid outright defeat against Andhra.

Brief Scores: Andhra 402 & 234/4 d drew with Tripura 315 & 272/5.

Points: Andhra 3, Tripura 1

Fog ensures rare draw in Lahli

Amit Mishra tweeted this photo from Lahli. (Source: Amit Mishra Twitter) Amit Mishra tweeted this photo from Lahli. (Source: Amit Mishra Twitter)

Rohtak: Rajasthan managed to eke out a rare draw in Lahli, though they should bestow all the credit to the dense veil of fog that had shrouded most of the day. Haryana, thus, could bowl only 39 overs, enough for them to nail seven Rajasthan wickets.

Brief Scores: Haryana 223 & 179/5 decl drew with Rajasthan 150 & 59/7 (H Patel 3/29, A Hooda 3/8).

Points: Haryana 3, Rajasthan 1

Maharashtra procure lead

Pune: Railways lost their last five wickets for 51 runs, as Maharashtra gained first-innings lead.

Brief Scores: Maharashtra 481 & 186/6 decl drew with Railways 381 & 54/1.

Points: Maharashtra 3, Railways 1

Misal snares seven

Delhi: Darsan Misal took seven wickets, but Goa couldn’t force an outright win,.

Brief Scores: Services 263 & 190 (Ravi Chauhan 55; D Misal 7/68) drew with Goa 270 & 128 for 4 .

Points: Goa 3, Services 1

Lower order rescues Odisha

Cuttack: The last three Odisha pairs added 119 runs to help them squeeze in three points against Tamil Nadu. .

Brief Scores: Tamil Nadu 530 drew with Odisha 533/9 decl (R Dhuper 97; Washington Sundar 4/95).

Points: Odisha 3, Tamil Nadu 1.

Assam cling on for a draw

Guwahati: Despite an early stutter, Assam batsmen held on to force a draw against Uttar Pradesh.

Brief Scores: Uttar Pradesh 349 & 357/6d drew with Assam 318 & 148/4

Points: Uttar Pradesh 3, Assam 1

J&K spinners to the fore

Jamshedpur: Spinners Parvez Rasool and Aamir Azir took five wickets apiece and led J&K to a surprise 106-run win over Jharkhand. Requiring 350 to win, Jharkhand could only make 243.

Brief Scores: Jammu and Kashmir 376 & 265/9 declared beat Jharkhand 292 & 243 (S Nadeem 53, Ishan Kishan 52; P Rasool 5/99, A Azir 5/63) by 106 runs.

India star watch: Rahul in fine touch

Alur: KL Rahul has had an underwhelming time of late, unable to break into the Indian limited-overs team and his three Ranji innings yielding only 36 runs. But in the second innings against Delhi, he reinforced that he’s in fine touch with a breezy 92 off 109 balls, a knock that would bolster his confidence ahead of the Sri Lanka Test series.

Brief Scores: 649 & 235/3 (KL Rahul 92) drew with Delhi 301 (Gautam Gambhir 144; Abhimanyu Mithun 5/70).

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App