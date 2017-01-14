Ranji Trophy: Priyank Panchal ends extraordinary season with 1300 runs

Priyank Panchal is the first batsman to have scored more than 1000 runs for Gujarat in a season. (Source: File) Priyank Panchal is the first batsman to have scored more than 1000 runs for Gujarat in a season. (Source: File)

2016-17 would be remembered for being the breakthrough season for Priyank Panchal. While he wasn’t able to make much of an impact in the final, there is no doubt that Gujarat has depended on him to make it to the summit clash against Mumbai. Panchal has scored 1300 runs this Ranji season, the third highest by any batsman in the history of the tournament.

Above him at second is Mumbai’s Shreyas Iyer who had 1321 runs in the previous season. The highest runs ever scored in a Ranji season is 1415, which was achieved by Indian batting great VVS Laxman in the 1999-00 season.

Although he did score 101 against Railways, it was his triple century against Punjab against that announced him as a man to watch out. It was the first time ever that a Gujarat player had crossed the 300-run mark. Other than this he also scored 149 runs against Jharkhand in the semi finals. It was the innigns that contributed most to Gujarat getting into the finals.

Panchal is also the first batsman ever to score more than 100 runs in a Ranji season for Gujarat. This season marks a marked improvement from his records in the previous season. In 2015-16, Panchal had made 665 runs in the tournament, which was also his career best at the time. This time, he has scored nearly half of that total in a single innings and ends the season with nearly than twice the amount of runs.

