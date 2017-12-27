Ranji Trophy performance will help at U-19 World Cup: India captain Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw will lead India U-19 team in upcoming World Cup. (Source: Twitter) Prithvi Shaw will lead India U-19 team in upcoming World Cup. (Source: Twitter)

India U-19 team is set to depart for New Zealand for the upcoming World Cup scheduled to begin from January 13. Before the departure, captain Prithvi Shaw and coach Rahul Dravid interacted with media about the preparations for the tournament. Shaw insisted that the upcoming tournament is good opportunity for the team to do well at the big stage.

“It is a very good opportunity for us since we have been working hard for the last 3 years. As a captain I want to take the entire team along, I have trust on my team,” said Shaw.

Shaw represents Mumbai in the domestic circuit and smashed three hundreds and two half-centuries for his side and had scored 154 in Duleep Trophy final for India Red against India Blue. Talking about his form, the skipper added that his performances at the domestic level will be helpful in the U-19 World Cup. “Ranji Trophy performance will help me in my batting for U-19 World Cup,” Shaw added.

Coach Rahul Dravid backed his young side for doing well in the tournament. “We have a good balance side. We have quality batting unit, few boys have played Ranji Trophy,” said Rahul Dravid.

Dravid further insisted that the team that is travelling to New Zealand is a balanced one and will focus on their own performance. “We have good team. I believe at this level you cannot predict who will make it higher level. All have potential ability to play for state and Indian team.”

India begin their U-19 journey on January 14 against Australia and will play Papua New Guinea and Zimbabwe on January 16 and 19 respectively.

