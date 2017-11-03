Ranji Trophy: Mayank Agarwal scores maiden triple ton against Maharashtra

Mayank Agarwal scored his maiden triple century against Mumbai on Thursday in Ranji Trophy. (Source: File) Mayank Agarwal scored his maiden triple century against Mumbai on Thursday in Ranji Trophy. (Source: File)

Mayank Agarwal brought up his maiden triple century in 490 balls to take Karnataka to a massive total of 628/5 declared to give his side a huge 383 run lead at the MCA Cricket Stadium in Pune. This is the third triple century in the on-going Ranji Trophy season and the 43rd in the history of the domestic tournament. He has also become the third Karnataka player to score 300 runs in Ranji after KL Rahul and Karun Nair.

Soon after Agarwal reached his three hundred run figure, eight-time champions Karnataka declared on 628/5 with a lead of 383 runs after dismissing Maharashtra for 245 runs in the first innings.

Karnataka’s inning also saw centuries from Ravikumar Samarth (129) and Nair (116). Samarth and Agarwal built a solid foundation at the top of the order by stitching together a 259 run stand for the opening wicket. Later, Nair and Agarwal put together 270 runs for the third wicket to take the game well beyond Maharashtra’s reach. For the hosts, Chirag Khurana was the top pick as he finished with 3/147 from his 39 overs.

Agarwal remained 304-runs unbeaten at the declaration which will be a huge confidence booster for the 26-year-old who failed to bother the scorers in both the innings in the previous match in Hyderabad. “I was determined to play a good innings here,” he told The Hindu at close of play on Day 2. “This has to be one of the best innings of my career. I had decided to play cautiously.”

