Ranji Trophy: Injury-hit Mumbai to make changes for quarter finals

Mumbai will be without the services of opener Akhil Herwadkar, lower order batsman Shubham Ranjane and pace bowler Dhawal Kulkarni-

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published:December 19, 2016 8:31 pm
Injuries to some key players and poor form of some others have forced defending champions Mumbai to make a few changes to their squad for the knock out Ranji Trophy quarter finals against Hyderabad to be played at Raipur from December 23-27.

The reigning champions will be without the services of opener Akhil Herwadkar, lower order batsman Shubham Ranjane and pace bowler Dhawal Kulkarni- all of who are out due to injuries.

The Mumbai selectors have brought in Kevin Almeida, who scored a triple hundred in a local tournament, and another in-form batsman Eknath Kerkar into the 15-strong squad while recalling off-spinner Akshay Girap.

Also included in the squad are Praful Waghela, fit-again Balwinder Singh Sandhu (Jr) and Vijay Gohil, who were not part of the squad that played in the last group game against Punjab.

The squad: Aditya Tare (Captain), Abhishek Nayar, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Praful Waghela, Kevin D Almeida, Shardul Thakur, Balwinder Singh Sandhu (Jr), Tushar Deshpande, Royston Dias, Sufiyan Shaikh, Vijay Gohil, Akshay Girap and Eknath Kerkar.

