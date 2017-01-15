Ranji Trophy: Gujarat lions defy odds to beat 41-time champions Mumbai

Gujarat players celebrate their Ranji Trophy final win over Mumbai in Indore on Saturday. PTI Gujarat players celebrate their Ranji Trophy final win over Mumbai in Indore on Saturday. PTI

On a blustery January evening in Indore 14 winters ago, the Usha Raje Cricket Stadium — now the Holkar Stadium — hosted the final of the U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy between Mumbai and Gujarat. The charges of both sides were two wet-behind-the-ears coaches. Chandrakant Pandit, though, was a domestic luminary who had even represented his country at the highest level. The other, Gujarat’s Vijay Patel, was an obscure bank employee, with just a dozen first-class appearances to his name. When the match was over, Patel’s team came up short and he retreated to the dressing room in tears. Pandit, on the other hand, strutted around, basking in the first of his many domestic successes.

However, before he left the ground, the Gujarat coach took a vow that his team would upend Mumbai one day, and upend them in a final. A dream was born, a dream that became an inner obsession. Call it destiny, or sheer coincidence, Patel realised his dream a decade-and-a-half later on the same ground, against the same counterpart, and on a similarly blustery January evening. Only that the occasion now was far more grander. For coach Patel, it couldn’t have been more pleasantly cathartic.

That perhaps is the most beautiful theme of Gujarat’s historic title triumph, so many interwoven narratives within a bigger saga of comeuppance. Like an ensemble movie. So much so that you could read the story through the eyes of any of these players and still get the whole picture.

It could be through the eyes of Parthiv Patel, one of their selfless performers for nearly a decade-and-a-half. His unflustered stroke-play help them accomplish a record run-chase in the final. It could have been a crying shame if he were to end his career without holding that piece of finely crafted silverware.

It could be seen through the lens of RP Singh, unfortunate to have missed the lone Ranji final Uttar Pradesh had won, then seeing his own international career plummeting, then being overlooked by his domestic side, and then finally embracing the services of a team with negligible proven history. And now whipping up a second wind in his troubled career and shepherding a mostly callow firm of bowlers to a memorable title.

It could be seen unfolding through the eyes of the hitherto anonymous of the side. Like Priyank Panchal, the leading run-getter of this season, whose career seemed stalled until a few years ago. Petulant and forlorn, there was a time when he contemplated quitting the game altogether, before being coaxed and coerced by his family and personal coach. And then how he became a run-machine of insatiable hunger, flaunting a Bradmanesque average.

Or through the eyes of his trusted fellow opener, Samit Gohel, who was mocked a strokeless wonder for his intrinsically defensive game. Like Panchal, there was a juncture in his career, when he too browsed other viable career options, before coach Patel steeled his resolve, drilling into him the belief that he had the bearings to blossom at this level, and persuading him to bat with more freedom and enterprise. He not only became more daring in his approach, but racked up 359 not out, the highest for any opener while carrying the bat.

It’s also the story of Manpreet Juneja, who at the nadir of his career sought counsel from billiards legend Geet Sethi, and then resurrected his plunging graph, and then composed two invaluable half-centuries in the final. Or it can be of someone as nameless as Chintan Gaja, who in his third first-class fixture shaped the game with a six-wicket haul. It could be through the eyes of anyone: Chirag Gandhi, whose brace of boundaries sealed their title; or Rush Kalaria, whose effervescent bowling was a definitive influence in their group games; or Jasprit Bumrah, who like RP Singh, missed the final due to national duty; or Axar Patel, whose injury stubbed his summit clash hopes.

Bunching, and holding together, all these personal scripts was the more superficial tale of a bunch of off-cuts and rising talents, literal outliers at the start of the season, unseating the defending champions with poise for their first-ever Ranji title. It was as much as a personal tour de force as a collective piece de resistance.

*****

The urge is to call this a fairytale. It is not. If you’d been following them, you could have noticed them unfurling like a slow-breaking wave. Gujarat have been there and thereabouts in the knockouts in the last five years. They have been an in-between team going and up down the mid-table ladder — too small to stay up, too big to stay down. On more than one instance, they were grossly unfortunate to have missed the cut, like blinking in the final group game, or losing out on net run-rate by a fraction or the vital players getting injured in crucial games.

Stuck to them was a dogged-but-unlucky tag, and for a long time they too cursed and cussed their wretched luck. Before they stopped blaming luck altogether. That was precisely at the beginning of this season. “At the start of this season, we decided to stop blaming luck. We analysed where we are going wrong and how we are messing up the last game. There was a frank discussion among the players and they came up with their view of things. They exchanged notes and then came up with their opinions, apprehensions and suggestions,” recollects Vijay Patel.

The common trope was their long-form temperament. They’d won the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy twice and the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy once in the last three years. So coach Patel told his attentive players that it was not a case of lacking craft, but temperament. “We were not able to sustain our focus throughout the season. You know the Ranji Trophy season is longer than the shorter-version formats, so you have to be physically as well mentally fresh to last an entire season. I told them to live in the moment and not think too far ahead, look to perform well in one particular session than trying to do well over an entire season. I had to de-stress and for that I told them to do things like yoga and write diaries or if you have any problems open it up to me or any of the senior players,” he says.

So began the habit of players keeping diaries, an anachronism in the age of micro-texting and social media. “A lot of them told me that it helped them to relax,” he says.

Then came the first formal team meeting of the season. Just the day before they embarked on their dream-like journey — their first pitstop being Jaipur against fierce rivals, Baroda—they met in the coach’s room at the Gujarat Cricket Association complex in Ahmedabad. “I told them we are not playing eight games this season. We are going to play 11. There was a sudden silence in the room, before they all firmly nodded their heads,” remembers Patil.

*****

Two months rolled into the tournament, and after a somewhat stable start, they were on course for the knockouts . Then they played Mumbai in Hubli. While this wasn’t a match their progression-hopes clung, this was their biggest psychological barrier. The team was understandably nervous: “I told them, we will beat Mumbai this time. You guys are better than them,” says Patel. They didn’t beat them, but gained vital first-innings points. That was the catalyst. “If we could do it against Mumbai, we realise we could do it against any team in the country,” he says.

Soon after the match, the team drove down to Goa to unwind, where the coach told them to switch off completely. It refreshed and recalibrated them. “They came back as fresh as they had been before the start of the season,” the coach says with a grin.

By the time they were in the quarterfinals, against Odisha, they had gathered a delirious momentum and a sneering belief that they could win the title. Their quarterfinal adversaries were swept aside, and now was the semifinal. It proved harder they had initially thought. Jharkhand, like them, were riding a crest of wave and had genuine ammunition and ambition. And until the last day, Gujarat were on the periphery. “We back ourselves, we always stay positive and we know that we can come back into the game from any situation,” chimes in Parthiv Patel.

Defending a meagre 234, they bowled them out for 111, but before the sweetness of the victory sunk in, filtered in the news that they would miss their top bowler Jasprit Bumrah for the final. They were already handicapped by Axar Patel’s injury.

Two days before the final, it was decided that medium-pacer Chintan Gaja, who had featured in only two matches before this final, would play. But the team wasn’t worried of how the youngster would perform. “I told him to to go through the scorecards, for we had a hero in almost every match, be it Parthiv, Panchal, Gohel or Chirag. It could be you in the final,” reminisces Patel.

As it unfolded, he picked up six wickets in the second innings, skinned the top three, thus stretching the thread of new heroes standing up and performing as per the situation.

In the end, they can boast of more heroes than they had at the start of the season. Not just Panchals or Gohels, but Rush Kalaria, their highest wicket-taker (28), left-arm spinner Hardik Patel (22) or Chirag Gandhi, who had scored a brace of vital 80s (81 against Odisha and 87 versus Uttar Pradesh). All of Manprit Juneja, Rujul Bhatt and Bhargav Merai had their impact-moments in this campaign. And the most beautiful aspect of their endgame is how carefully, and clinically, they have closed it out. In the final they hardly betrayed any signs that conveyed they were playing a Ranji final after 66 years against a teak-thick winning machine of a team.

*****

Whenever an underdog team accomplishes a rare feat, comes a cynical question of sustainability. The is-it-a-one-off question springs up instantly. Coach Patel asserts they are here to stay. “Look at the average age of our players. It’s 24-25. We will have Parthiv for a few more years. Axar and Jassi are still young, and then we have all these new and promising players. So there’s no reason we can’t keep winning,” he says. And more importantly, he adds, there’s no toxicity inside the team.

Parthiv concurs. “Basically, we have made a good plan back in Gujarat. Before the start of the season, we play a lot of practice matches. When we sit to pick the team, our meeting doesn’t last more than 4-5 minutes because the players pick themselves on their performances. We play so many matches before the start of the season that we are ready to hit the ground running,” he explains.

They also have a system in place. “If you look at the India U-19 team over the last 4-5 years, we have always had at least two players in the team. The system for junior cricket is good and those who perform in district cricket get an opportunity to play in the KSCA or Buchi Babu trophies. By the time the Ranji comes around, no one has any doubt over whether he is in form or not,” Parthiv elaborates.

Whether they can replicate their success or not isn’t the relevant debate, but how they have, from a corner of the domestic field mapped themselves at the very heart of Indian cricket. And don’t adjust yourself to the reality, it has been happening for a while. It’s been blowing in the wind.

Brief scores: Mumbai 228 in 83.5 overs and Mumbai 411 in 137.1 overs vs Gujarat 328 all out in 104.3 overs and Gujarat 313/5 in 89.5 overs (Parthiv Patel 143, Manprit Juneja 54, Rujul Bhatt not out 27; S Thakur 1-90, B Sandhu 2-101). Gujarat won by five wickets