Ranji trophy final: Gold quest, different approaches

Abhishek Nayar’s late burst of 91 propelled Mumbai to a fighting second innings total of 411. Abhishek Nayar’s late burst of 91 propelled Mumbai to a fighting second innings total of 411.

Sometimes, just sometimes, cricket is not governed by the metrics of runs scored or the wickets taken. But by that invisibly ubiquitous element that is time. Like it was on the penultimate day of this swivelling final. There was a team that needed to kill time. There was another desperate to buy it. It was evident to discern them on the field. Mumbai batsmen always wore a look of urgency, even impatient at times. They would rush between overs and mark their guard even before Gujarat decided their bowlers. Then they would wait endlessly for the bowler to stretch their limbs and mark their run-up. But Gujarat bowlers would leisurely saunter in. Like they were having a good afternoon stroll on the grass banks. Taking their own sweet little time.

It was understandable why—whereas Mumbai required an outright win, a draw would suffice for Gujarat. So the longer Mumbai were made to bat, the brighter Gujarat’s prospects were of inching closer to the historic title, where more meant less for them. It implies that they will be required to bat that much briefer in the second innings. The target, however steep it might be, wouldn’t browbeat them.

Inversely for Mumbai, the longer they batted (and the slower they batted), the bleaker their prospects of adding 42nd to the trophy cabinet, especially on a surface that’s getting slower and showing negligible signs of deterioration, which means their bowlers would require plenty of overs to wrap up an in-form Gujarat batting line-up.

Thus, the strategies and tactics these two teams pursued and embraced were all regulated by the clunky needles of the automatic clock mounted atop the manual score card (maybe, it’s in acknowledgment of that invisible metric that there’s clock in every cricket ground around the world). Resultantly was the longest day of the final, which began at 9.30, with the nascent sun just flitting through the foggy mask and ended with the foggy veil returning to obscure the sun, an hour past the usual close of play. At exactly 5.35. And that was after the umpires deemed the light was insufficient for play to continue.

Poor over-rate

Gujarat did everything humanly possible within the laws of the game to stretch the contest. The over-rate was pathetic (consequently the day was extended by an hour). There was inadvertent injury breaks, drinks breaks, request for ball change (it was indeed changed twice, other than the mandatory second new ball) and lengthy chats between the team’s brains-trust.

They set in-out fields and bowled mostly a couple of feet outside the off-stump. It frustrated Mumbai, and the very first signs of it was Siddesh Lad playing a pull shot, despite Gujarat telegraphing the trap by bowling shot and placing a deep fine-leg, deep square-leg and a deep-midwicket. Encouraged by a pulled-six, he went for the same stroke the very next ball and was caught in the deep. Even Aditya Tare, in his attempt to break free, gave chances a fair amount of chances too. He was, fortunately, caught off a no-ball when on 38. Likewise, Suryakumar Yadav, hitherto restrained, feathered a leg-side bound delivery to the keeper.

To an extent, Tare countenanced Gujarat’s plan with a bunch of powerful cuts and square drives, especially in the second hour of the first session. It revived Mumbai’s tempo, but Parthiv just kept pushing his men to the boundary. So much so, that there was a time when Pathiv’s lone teammate in the ring was the bowler himself.

Then he introduced the most defensive-minded bowlers,the left-arm spinner Hardik Patel. To understand what he bowls and how he bowls, well you have to see him bowl. He is a left-arm spinner, who though hardly bowls like a left-arm spinner, orthodox that is. His stock delivery is the one the one that spins, or rather is directed, into the right-hander. He hardly takes the ball away from the right-hander. There is no beguiling drift or devious loop, but ensures he tosses most of his balls, incessantly on the off-stump. The 21-year-old didn’t need any of the vaunted tricks of his brethren to take out Tare. It pitched on off-and-middle and spun marginally into Tare. The latter just missed it, to be adjudged adjacent.

You’d imagine Pathiv, then, to summon all those fielders in the distant outposts to within the ring. He didn’t. Balwinder Singh Sandhu, while scanning the field, might have been surprised by the fence-sitters. There was a long-on, deep midwicket, a deep fine-leg, deep cover and a deep third-man. There were just three catchers in the ring-two slips and a mid-off (and Sandhu incidentally holed out to the mid-off). He also brought part-time off-spinner Rujul Bhatt, whose deliveries almost veered out of the pitch.

Curiously, with every wicket the expanse of the field only got broader. So if Abhishek Nayar was facing the first ball of the over, Patel would send his troops to the far-flung outposts of the field. So even if Nayar timed the ball well, it only trickled down to the fielder. And Parthiv knew Nayar couldn’t venture those big stokes, given the circumstances. Mumbai’s lead, then, hadn’t even crossed 250.

Even if Nayar took an early single and brought Vishal Dabholkar on strike, Parthiv wouldn’t summon all his fielders into the ring—just a couple of slips, a gully and a mid-off, giving the impression that he didn’t actually mind Dabholkar at the crease, for he was not only unable to score but also dragging the Mumbai innings. Though the pair eventually added 44 runs for the ninth wicket, it also consumed 20.4 overs.

As a result, Mumbai scored or rather hoarded 67 runs in 29 overs in the second session. Post tea, though, came a point in the contest where Nayar could no longer afford to merely guard his lower-order colleagues, but to score a few quick runs. He seamlessly shifted gears, scoring 40 runs off 31 deliveries in the process, but falling nine runs short of a century.

But the missed landmark hurt Nayar the least. It was their inability to score faster that hurt him more.

“We could have batted smarter than faster. I think we have not brought out our ‘A’ game in that aspect. Had we played smarter, we could have got a lot more runs a lot quicker than what we did in the end,” he rued.

He, though, didn’t grumble about Gujarat’s delaying tactics. “They are trying to win the Ranji Trophy and they will do everything they can (to win),” he said. In a similar position, Mumbai too have sought these very same measures.

Time, and not runs, could again be the central theme on Saturday. It’s the challenge of surviving 103.4 overs than chasing down 265 more runs (which will be a record chase if they accomplish it) that would bother Gujarat more. For Mumbai, it would be whether the time is sufficient for title No 42.

Scorecard

Mumbai 1st innings: 228

Gujarat 1st innings 328

Mumbai 2nd innings: 411

Gujarat 2nd innings: S Gohel not out 8, Priyank Panchal not out 34; Extras (lb5) 5; Total 47/0 in 13.2 overs.

Bowling: S Thakur 5.2 -1-17-0, Sandhu 5-1-19- 0, Gohil 2-1-2-0, A Nayar 1-0-4-0.