Ranji Trophy cuts flab, adds star value

League games to be trimmed: Till last year, the premier domestic competition featured 28 teams, divided into three groups. However, Group C featured 10 teams, each featuring in nine games. This time around, there will be four groups, comprising seven teams. This would essentially mean that each team will now play in only six league games.

Induction of neutral curators: Even though neutral venues were done away with, there will be neutral curators operating within their specific zones. For example, a DDCA curator could get posted to Dharamsala, while a curator from Kanpur could be posted in Jaipur. This has been done, ostensibily, to ensure pitches are not doctored according to the whims of the respective home teams.

Bevy of Team India players : The fact that the Ranji Trophy begins bang in the middle of an international season, by no means makes this tournament a low-key affair. Far from it. In fact, several teams will be bolstered with the presence of some of their premier international players. Tamil Nadu, captained by Abhinav Mukund, will have experienced opener Murali Vijay and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Delhi will be captained by Ishant, while Saurashtra will benefit from the sagely presence of Cheteshwar Pujara, who will be well complemented by Ravindra Jadeja and Robin Uthappa. Even Bengal, who are languishing in Group D this year, will have the India pace ace Mohammad Shami in their ranks.

Ojha gets nod for Hyderabad

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has decided to give Pragyan Ojha a No Objection Certificate (NOC) that will allow the left-arm spinner to play for his home state Hyderabad this term. This follows a letter from Ojha that said due to family reasons it would be difficult for him to play outside Hyderabad. He added that it would be “detrimental to his career” if he missed matches at this stage. The CAB subsequently issued the NOC.

This ends a protracted saga, a tug of war between the two parties. Ojha migrated to Bengal two seasons ago and started off with 36 wickets in nine Ranji Trophy matches in his debut season for his adopted side. Last season, however, he accounted for six scalps in 10 matches. The CAB had earlier refused giving an NOC to the India discard.

“We had received a letter from Pragyan Ojha where he requested for the NOC to play for Hyderabad. The matter was discussed with the president (Sourav Ganguly). The matter has been discussed sympathetically based on Mr Ojha’s request to the president and therefore the association would have no objection if he plays for Hyderabad,” CAB joint-secretary Avishek Dalmiya said.

Transfer market

There have been several transfers, appointments and departures in the lead-up to this Ranji season. Here is a low-down:

Players

Robin Uthappa -Karnataka to Saurashtra.

Ambati Rayudu

Vidarbha to Hyderabad

Piyush Chawla

Uttar Pradesh to Gujarat

Karn Sharma

Railways to Vidharbha

K Arun Karthik

Assam to Kerala

Coaches

Lalchand Rajput

Assam (from Afghanistan)

Dav Whatmore

Kerala

Chandrakant Pandit

Vidarbha (from Mumbai)

Sunil Joshi

leaves Assam (for Bangladesh)

Fixtures: 1st

Group A

Delhi vs Assam

Feroz Shah Kotla

Hyderabad vs Maharashtra

Gymkhana Ground, Hyderabad

Uttar Pradesh vs Railways

Ekana International Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Group B:

Haryana vs Saurashtra

CH Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Lahli

Kerala vs Jharkhand

Thiruvananthapuram

Rajasthan vs J&K

Jaipur

Group C:

Madhya Pradesh vs Baroda

Indore

Tamil Nadu vs Andhra

Chepauk, Chennai

Odisha vs Tripura

Cuttack

Group D:

Goa v Chhattisgarh

Porvorim

Services vs Bengal

Palam, New Delhi

Himachal vs Punjab

Dharamsala

