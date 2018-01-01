Ranji Trophy: Congratulations trickle in as Vidarbha become maiden champions

Vidarbha won their maiden Ranji Trophy title. (Source: PTI) Vidarbha won their maiden Ranji Trophy title. (Source: PTI)

Vidarbha were crowned new Ranji Trophy champions on Monday after beating Delhi by 9 wickets in the final match. Chasing a target of 29 runs in the second innings, Vidarbha cruised to the win at Indore’s Holkar Stadium. Earlier, in the day Vidarbha were all out for 547. In reply Delhi lost a couple of wickets early on but Nitish Rana and Dhruv Shorey stitched a stand of 114 runs for the third wicket. Later, Shorey departed for 62 while Rana too followed him after a while. Delhi then lost wickets at regular interval and were bundled out for 280. Vikas Mishra did take on the bowlers and played some aggressive strokes but his efforts weren’t enough to provide Delhi with a bigger lead. Rishabh Pant’s side only managed to take a lead by 28 runs. Vidarbha eventually chased down the target convicningly.

Well done Vidarbha! First Ranji title!

Got some close friends who are invested in their cricket. So especially happy they won. 👏👏👏👍#RanjiTrophy2017 #Vidarbha — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 1, 2018

It’s only fair that the best side in this year’s #RanjiTrophy also has the trophy to show for their consistent efforts. Well done, Vidarbha 😊🙌🏏 Savour this win… #DELvVID — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 1, 2018

Heartiest Congratulations to Vidharba cricket team on winning their maiden Ranji Trophy title. Its been an incredible journey for the first time champions. pic.twitter.com/6Tocxomfm6 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 1, 2018

Congratulations to each and every member of the Vidarbha Ranji Team on winning the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 1, 2018

Winning the Ranji trophy title requires year around effort and team spirit. Winning your maiden title requires all that and even more. Congratulations Vidarbha. #RanjiTrophy #ranjitrophyfinal @BCCIdomestic @BCCI — R P Singh (@RpSingh99) 1 January 2018

Congratulations to the new Ranji Champions 2017/18 #VIDARBHA well done my friend #Akshay urf Mukesh 😜 Top effort by this young fella #Gurbani #RanjiTrophyFinal #Bsports proud clothing partners & sponsors pic.twitter.com/7CKNfRnbwf — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 1 January 2018

