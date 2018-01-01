Top News
Ranji Trophy: Congratulations trickle in as Vidarbha become maiden champions

Vidarbha were crowned new Ranji Trophy champions on Monday after beating Delhi by 9 wickets in the final.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: January 1, 2018 5:54 pm
Vidarbha won their maiden Ranji Trophy title. (Source: PTI)

Vidarbha were crowned new Ranji Trophy champions on Monday after beating Delhi by 9 wickets in the final match. Chasing a target of 29 runs in the second innings, Vidarbha cruised to the win at Indore’s Holkar Stadium. Earlier, in the day Vidarbha were all out for 547. In reply Delhi lost a couple of wickets early on but Nitish Rana and Dhruv Shorey stitched a stand of 114 runs for the third wicket. Later, Shorey departed for 62 while Rana too followed him after a while. Delhi then lost wickets at regular interval and were bundled out for 280. Vikas Mishra did take on the bowlers and played some aggressive strokes but his efforts weren’t enough to provide Delhi with a bigger lead. Rishabh Pant’s side only managed to take a lead by 28 runs. Vidarbha eventually chased down the target convicningly.

