Ranji Roundup: Cheteshwar Pujara scores 42nd first class century

India stretched their score to 423 before Cheteshwar Pujara’s remarkable innings ended at 153 runs as he was dismissed by Nuwan Pradeep. (Source: AP) India stretched their score to 423 before Cheteshwar Pujara’s remarkable innings ended at 153 runs as he was dismissed by Nuwan Pradeep. (Source: AP)

Group A

Rayudu finds form in New Delhi: The national selectors' rotation policy seemingly doesn't feature Ambati Rayudu at the moment. In limited-overs cricket, however, No. 4 still remains a problem area and Dinesh Karthik is now part of the experiment. Rayudu can hope. But he needs to build on today's performance and score a daddy hundred.

Brief scores: Hyderabad 272/3 (A Rayudu 88 no, Akshath Reddy 69, B Sandeep 64 no, Manish Rao 2/49, Karan Thakur 1/53) vs Railways

Vinay's rocking spell

Brief scores: Maharashtra 245 (R Tripathi 120, N Shaikh 69, Vinay Kumar 6/59, Pavan Deshpande 2/38) lead Karnataka 117/0 (Mayank Agarwal 50 no, Samarth R 47 no) by 128 runs

Group B

Rasool, Samson shine: Sanju Samson's century was the saving grace for Kerala, although the day belonged to Parvez Rasool. The Jammu & Kashmir offie bagged a six-for and rattled the opposition batting.

Brief scores: Kerala 219 (Sanju Samson 112, Arun Karthick 35, Jalaj Saxena 22, Parvez Rasool 6/70, Mohammed Mudhasir 2/25) lead Jammu and Kashmir 16/0 (Ahmed Omar Banday 7 no, Shubham Khajuria 7 no) by 203 runs

Mishra sends reminder In Valsad: Amit Mishra sent a reminder to the selectors that he has been doing well. The leggie took four wickets to roll over Gujarat batting.

Brief scores: Gujarat 236 (B Merai 52, R Bhatt 40, Piyush Chawla 36, A Mishra 4/63, A Sandhu 2/53) lead Haryana 1/0 by 236 runs

Pujara's 42nd

In Rajkot: Cheteshwar Pujara is back in form. After 10 innings without a half-century, he scored an unbeaten ton against Jharkhand on Wednesday; his 42nd in first-class cricket.

Brief scores: Saurashtra 341/5 (Cheteshwar Pujara 125 no, Perek Mankad 85, Ravindra Jadeja 42, Ashish Kumar 3/50, Kaushal Singh 1/38) vs Jharkhand

Group c

Solanki hits ton.

Brief scores: Baroda 304/5 (Vishnu Solanki 116, Abhijit Karambelkar 75 no, Aditya Waghmode 38, Gurinder Singh 2/61, A Sarkar 1/57) vs Tripura

Yarra makes impact: Only in his second first-class game left-arm seamer Yarra Prithvi Raj picked three wickets to stall MP's progress on the first day. The 19-year-old was the star of the day.

Brief scores: Madhya Pradesh 219/5 (Shubham Sharma 60, Harpreet Singh Bhatia 47 no, Rajat Patidar 37, Prithvi Raj Yarra 3/35, K Sasikanth 1/39) vs Andhra Pradesh

Gony rolls back the years

Brief scores:

Chhattisgarh 238 (Vishal Singh 76, Jatin Sahay Saxena 52, S Ruikar 50, Manpreet Singh Grewal 4/41, Vinay Choudhary 3/56, Sandeep Sharma 2/41) lead Punjab 57/1 (Jiwanjot Singh 40 no, S Kharwar 1/18) by 181 runs

Fazal stands tall In Nagpur: Faiz Fazal's 13th first-class hundred kept Services bowlers at bay.

Brief scores: Vidarbha 259/3 (FY Fazal 128 no, S Ramaswamy 55, Wasim Jaffer 34, Khalid Ahmed 2/62, V Yadav 1/55) vs Services.

