#CoalBuryingGoa

Ranji Roundup: Cheteshwar Pujara scores 42nd first class century

After 10 innings without a half-century, Cheteshwar Pujara scored an unbeaten ton against Jharkhand on Wednesday; his 42nd in first-class cricket.

By: Express News Service | Updated: November 2, 2017 5:18 am
India's tour of Sri Lanka 2017, India vs Sri Lanka, Ind vs SL, Cheteshwar Pujara India stretched their score to 423 before Cheteshwar Pujara’s remarkable innings ended at 153 runs as he was dismissed by Nuwan Pradeep. (Source: AP)
Related News

Group A

Rayudu finds form in New Delhi: The national selectors' rotation policy seemingly doesn't feature Ambati Rayudu at the moment. In limited-overs cricket, however, No. 4 still remains a problem area and Dinesh Karthik is now part of the experiment. Rayudu can hope. But he needs to build on today's performance and score a daddy hundred.

Brief scores: Hyderabad 272/3 (A Rayudu 88 no, Akshath Reddy 69, B Sandeep 64 no, Manish Rao 2/49, Karan Thakur 1/53) vs Railways

Vinay's rocking spell

Brief scores: Maharashtra 245 (R Tripathi 120, N Shaikh 69, Vinay Kumar 6/59, Pavan Deshpande 2/38) lead Karnataka 117/0 (Mayank Agarwal 50 no, Samarth R 47 no) by 128 runs

Group B

Rasool, Samson shine: Sanju Samson's century was the saving grace for Kerala, although the day belonged to Parvez Rasool. The Jammu & Kashmir offie bagged a six-for and rattled the opposition batting.

Brief scores: Kerala 219 (Sanju Samson 112, Arun Karthick 35, Jalaj Saxena 22, Parvez Rasool 6/70, Mohammed Mudhasir 2/25) lead Jammu and Kashmir 16/0 (Ahmed Omar Banday 7 no, Shubham Khajuria 7 no) by 203 runs

Mishra sends reminder In Valsad: Amit Mishra sent a reminder to the selectors that he has been doing well. The leggie took four wickets to roll over Gujarat batting.

Brief scores: Gujarat 236 (B Merai 52, R Bhatt 40, Piyush Chawla 36, A Mishra 4/63, A Sandhu 2/53) lead Haryana 1/0 by 236 runs

Pujara's 42nd

In Rajkot: Cheteshwar Pujara is back in form. After 10 innings without a half-century, he scored an unbeaten ton against Jharkhand on Wednesday; his 42nd in first-class cricket.

Brief scores: Saurashtra 341/5 (Cheteshwar Pujara 125 no, Perek Mankad 85, Ravindra Jadeja 42, Ashish Kumar 3/50, Kaushal Singh 1/38) vs Jharkhand

Group c

Solanki hits ton.

Brief scores: Baroda 304/5 (Vishnu Solanki 116, Abhijit Karambelkar 75 no, Aditya Waghmode 38, Gurinder Singh 2/61, A Sarkar 1/57) vs Tripura

Yarra makes impact: Only in his second first-class game left-arm seamer Yarra Prithvi Raj picked three wickets to stall MP's progress on the first day. The 19-year-old was the star of the day.

Brief scores: Madhya Pradesh 219/5 (Shubham Sharma 60, Harpreet Singh Bhatia 47 no, Rajat Patidar 37, Prithvi Raj Yarra 3/35, K Sasikanth 1/39) vs Andhra Pradesh

Gony rolls back the years

Brief scores:

Chhattisgarh 238 (Vishal Singh 76, Jatin Sahay Saxena 52, S Ruikar 50, Manpreet Singh Grewal 4/41, Vinay Choudhary 3/56, Sandeep Sharma 2/41) lead Punjab 57/1 (Jiwanjot Singh 40 no, S Kharwar 1/18) by 181 runs

Fazal stands tall In Nagpur: Faiz Fazal's 13th first-class hundred kept Services bowlers at bay.

Brief scores: Vidarbha 259/3 (FY Fazal 128 no, S Ramaswamy 55, Wasim Jaffer 34, Khalid Ahmed 2/62, V Yadav 1/55) vs Services.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

    Virat sometimes comes across as outrageous and I cringe on reading his statements before a series 