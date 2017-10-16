Special Coverage
  • Ranji Trophy 2017/18: After Mohamed Shami, Ashok Dinda bundle out Chattisgarh, Bengal post 529/7

Bengal managed to surpass 500-run mark in their second successive game of the season.

By: PTI | Raipur | Published:October 16, 2017 3:31 am
Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Shami bowling, Mohammed Shami Bengal, Ranji Trophy, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Shami picked two wickets in 9 overs. (Source: AP)
Pacers Mohammed Shami and Ashoke Dinda blew away the Chattisgarh top-order with incisive spells after Bengal scored a mammoth 529 for 7 on the second day of the Ranji Trophy group D encounter.

Courtesy Sudeep Chatterjee’s (118) second hundred in as many games along with veteran Anushtup Majundar’s quickfire 70 off 88 balls, Bengal managed to surpass 500-run mark in their second successive game of the season.

With a cushion of runs under their belt, Chattisgarh were reduced to 80 for 5 with Shami (2/33 in 9 overs) and Dinda (2/6 in 6 overs) rattling the mionnows with pace and swing.

Earlier, Chatterjee scored his 10th hundred and also completed 3000 runs in first-class cricket in his 43rd game.

His 118 off 191 balls had 12 boundaries before he was trapped leg before by Shubham Singh.

Skipper Manoj Tiwary (36) and Wriddhiman Saha (27) also did not score too many but Anushtup in company of B Amit (50, 66 balls) added 120 runs in 25.2 overs before Tiwary decided to have a go at the home team for 31 overs.

Brief Scores

1) Bengal 1st Innings 529/7 (Koushik Ghosh 114, Sudeep Chatterjee 118, Abhishek Raman 94, Anushtup Majumdar 70)

Chattisgarh 80/5 (Mohd Shami 2/33, Ashoke Dinda 2/6_.

2) Punjab 161. Vidarbha 419/5 (Sanjay Ramaswamy 161, Ganesh Sathish 126)

3) Goa 255. Goa 356/4 (Ankush Bains 143, Priyanshu Khanduri 117).

