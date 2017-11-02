Ranji Trophy 2017/18: Abhishek Raman’s first hundred puts Bengal on a sound footing

Abhishek Kumar’s innings had 29 fours. (Source: PTI) Abhishek Kumar’s innings had 29 fours. (Source: PTI)

Abhishek Raman honed his cricket skills at a coaching centre near Bangaon in the North 24-Parganas, 77 kilometres off Kolkata. A Delhi boy, he came here 14 years ago, when he was 10 years old. Nirmalya Sengupta, who runs a coaching centre at Bangaon, had been visiting Delhi for an age-group invitational tournament and Raman caught his eye. A cricket dream was successfully sold to the kid and his parents and Raman got the nod from his father, an engineer by occupation, to come to Bengal.

Since then Raman is being looked after by Sengupta, his coach. He read in a Bengali-medium school and embraced his adopted state despite the fact that his parents stay rooted in Delhi. For Raman, though, moving to Kolkata to play CAB league cricket was a natural process and he made his Ranji Trophy debut against Mumbai in November last year. On Wednesday, during his maiden first-class hundred on the first day of the Ranji Trophy match against Himachal Pradesh at Eden Gardens on Wednesday, the Bengal opener showed grit. Thanks to his 176 off 242 balls, Bengal finished the day on a healthy 306/5 after losing the toss on a pitch that had a decent tinge of green.

Like most left-handers, Raman plays the cover drive well. And every time he had the opportunity to play his favourite shot, the 24-year-old went full tilt-his front foot stretched and close to the ball, and the bat coming down at a lovely arc. National selector Sharandeep Singh watched, although top level is a long way away for the young opener.

His innings had 29 fours but during his 163-run fourth wicket partnership with Manoj Tiwary, Raman must have understood the value of rotating the strike from his skipper. With time, the youngster will learn that smart cricket demands smart running between the wickets. Raman is a quick learner. In the last match against Chhattisgarh he got out on 94, playing a poor shot. Today also, he showed a bit of nerves in the 90s, but hung on. "Yes, I got a bit nervous as I approached the landmark. But I learnt from my mistakes in the previous game. The captain was always talking to me and that helped," he said.

Brief scores: Bengal 306/5 in 86 overs (A Raman 176, M Tiwary 78*; P Dogra 1/36) vs Himachal Pradesh.

