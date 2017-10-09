Ranji Trophy 2017: Yusuf Pathan smashes twin tons against Madhya Pradesh

Yusuf Pathan scored twin tons against Madhya Pradesh for Baroda. (Source: Express Archive) Yusuf Pathan scored twin tons against Madhya Pradesh for Baroda. (Source: Express Archive)

Yusuf Pathan began 2017-18 edition of Ranji Trophy in stunning fashion as the right-hander scored twin tons in the first match against Madhya Pradesh in Indore. In reply to Madhya Pradesh’s 551/8 (d), Baroda managed to score 302, courtesy a 125-ball 111 from Yusuf in first innings.

After being reduced to 54/4, Pathan brothers provided Baroda with the resistance as they compiled a partnership of 188 runs for the fifth wicket before Irfan was removed by Ankit Sharma for 80. Later, Yusuf’s stay became a brief one after his brother’s departure as he was undone for 111 by Avesh Khan.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh rode on Shubham Sharma’s 196 and Ankit Sharma’s 104 to score a mammoth total of 551/8 (d) in first innings. Skipper Devendra Bundela too chipped in with some runs as he fell short of hundred by just one run.

Madhya Pradesh captain Bundela then enforced a follow-on and Yusuf once again proved his worth with the bat. Baroda were once in a spot of bother after and were reeling at 68/7 before Yusuf held the innings from one end and went on to score an unbeaten 136. Atit Sheth, who came in at number nine, stitched a stand of 218 runs for the eighth wicket with Yusuf to deny innings defeat.

In second innings, it was Ishwar Pandey’s fifer at the the Holkar Stadium that didn’t allow Baroda to take an upper-hand in the match. Pathan’s twin tons though went in vain as Madhya Pradesh were handed over a target of 70 runs in the second innings that they chased down with 8 wickets in hand.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd