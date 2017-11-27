Ranji Trophy 2017: With fifth hundred of the season, Mayank Agarwal enters 1000-run club

With a triple ton and four centuries, Mayank Agarwal has scored 1034 runs in Ranji Trophy 2017. (Express photo by Saundarya Mehra) With a triple ton and four centuries, Mayank Agarwal has scored 1034 runs in Ranji Trophy 2017. (Express photo by Saundarya Mehra)

Mayank Agarwal has hogged all the limelight this Ranji Trophy season and the fixture between Karnataka and Railways at the Karnail Singh stadium in New Delhi was no different. After a 173 in the first innings, Agarwal hit another hundred – his fifth on the trot – to take his run-tally to a staggering 1034*.

With the pitch not offering much assistance to the bowlers, Agarwal made merry and punished every loose delivery on offer. A push towards the covers region earned him a double and another hundred this year. The dressing room, who would have been tired by now, stood in unison to applaud what was another fine display of batsmanship.

“It feels amazing as a lot of firsts for me this season. First triple hundred, first-time hundreds in both the innings and first time 1000 runs. 2017-18 is turning out to be very lucky for me. But I am not thinking about it. I want to stay in the process and just looking to do what I have been doing,” said Agarwal.

The season didn’t start on the right note as he managed a pair in the first match but hasn’t looked back since then. Already qualified for the playoffs, result against Railways will decide Karnataka’s opponent in the quarterfinals. Currently placed at the top in Group A, Karnataka have banked upon their strong batting line-up in the season so far.

For leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal, who picked four wickets, Agarwal’s consistency has eased out the pressure from other batsmen. “Mayank has shown great character after coming from a couple of ducks. Getting these runs is not a joke. His performances show his mental toughness, preparations and his work ethics. It is something which has given a cushion to others.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd