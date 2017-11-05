Ranji Trophy 2017: I wasn’t aware that I had broken a 70-year-old record, says Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara scored a double ton against Jharkhand. (Source: File) Cheteshwar Pujara scored a double ton against Jharkhand. (Source: File)

Cheteshwar Pujara returned to form in the Ranji Trophy by slamming his 12th first-class double ton, most by an Indian cricketer. In the process, Pujara surpassed Vijay Merchant’s tally of 11 double centuries and now has the most double hundreds in first-class cricket by an Indian player. However, the Saurashtra skipper revealed that he had no inkling that he had broken the record held by Merchant since 1947.

Speaking to cricbuzz, the 29-year-old said, “I wasn’t aware that I had broken a 70-year-old record. I was relaxing after a long day and it was only after someone tagged me on Twitter that I realised I had achieved something so special. There are some very big names in that list, who have been absolute legends of the game and inspired my generation. I really feel humbled and very honoured that I will be remembered along with these greats in the long run.”

“What made it even more special was that I was playing in Rajkot, my hometown, and my father was at the ground to watch me play.”, he added.

Prior to this knock, Pujara was not on a good run of form as he failed to register a score of 50 in more than nine innings. However, Pujara said that he was not wavered by this as he was satisfied with his progress on a personal level.

“I was playing county cricket in England, where the conditions are pretty challenging for batsmen. I have been pretty happy with the way I have progressed in the last few months and considering the fact that we have a Test series coming up shortly (against Sri Lanka), this double century has come at the right time. As long as I am happy with my preparations and I am putting in my 100% in the nets, I don’t get worried if I have a few bad days.”, said Pujara.

