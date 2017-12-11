Ranji Trophy 2017: Vidarbha slam Kerala by 412 runs to book semi-final berth

Faiz Fazal ahd earlier scored a hundred. (Source: Express Archive) Faiz Fazal ahd earlier scored a hundred. (Source: Express Archive)

Left-arm orthodox spinner Aditya Sarwate (6/41) claimed a six-wicket haul as Vidarbha posted a comfortable 412-run win over Kerala in their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match here and booked a semifinal berth.

Vidarbha will take on Karnataka, who defeated Mumbai in another quarterfinal match, in their last-four game.

Resuming on 431 for six, Vidarbha declared their second innings on 507 for nine to set a mammoth target of 578 for Kerala. Overnight batsman Akshay Wadkar completed his half-century, remaining unbeaten on 67 off 110 balls.

Chasing a huge total, Kerala did not get off to a good start and kept losing wickets at regular interval with Sarwate recording his best bowling figures. He took six wickets with an economy of 2.51 in 16.2 overs.

Salman Nizar was the lone batsman who played a responsible knock, top-scoring for Kerala with 64 off 104 balls, clobbering four boundaries and an equal number of sixes, even as other Kerala batsmen struggled to score runs.

Brief scores:

Vidarbha: 246 & 507/9 decl.

Kerala: 176 & 165 all out in 52.2 overs (Salman Nizar 64, Aditya Sarwate 6/41).

