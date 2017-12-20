Ranji Trophy 2017: Umesh Yadav, Ganesh Satish lead Vidarbha’s fightback against Karnataka

Satish, who started his First-Class career with Karnataka, was batting on 71 against his former team. (Source: PTI) Satish, who started his First-Class career with Karnataka, was batting on 71 against his former team. (Source: PTI)

An engrossing battle between a Ranji Trophy elite and a first-time semifinalist was the highlight of the day that saw 32 overs being lost due to bad light. Play started an hour behind schedule and clouds forced a 3:30 pm close. Still, there was enough scope for an ebb-and-flow contest.

At stumps on Day Three of this Ranji Trophy semifinal, Karnataka had the upper hand, thanks to a 116-run first innings lead. But Vidarbha had their moments and impressed with their positive intent while playing catch-up. After Karnataka were all out for 301 in their first innings, the underdogs romped to 195 in 47 overs in their second dig. They, however, lost four wickets doing so. Vidarbha now lead by 79 runs with six wickets remaining.

Umesh Yadav offered sterility on the first two days. But on Tuesday, he dusted himself off and hit the 90mph mark. A fast and straight delivery trapped Vinay Kumar plumb in front and ended the Karnataka captain’s 140-minute resistance, for 21 priceless runs. Seventy-one runs were added for the ninth wicket between Karun Nair and Vinay, tilting the balance in Karnataka’s favour. In retrospect, Umesh would wonder why he didn’t attack the stumps against a tail-ender and mostly stuck to an outside-the-off-stump line on Day Two. His pace makes every lower-order batsman vulnerable.

Nair, meanwhile, went past 150, clipping Rajneesh Gurbani through mid-wicket for a couple. But as he tried to dab an Umesh delivery to third man to take a single and protect No. 11 batsman Sreenath Aravind, he edged it to Akshay Wadkar behind the stumps. The India fast bowler finished with four wickets. His figures on the third morning read: 3.5-1-2-2. But Nair was easily the man of the moment for his sublime effort.

Faiz Fazal was dismissed off the second ball as Vidarbha started their second innings. Pretty uncharacteristic of him, the Vidarbha skipper was out playing across the line. Fazal was not happy with the leg-before decision and there could be a hint of an inside edge. But credit to the bowler, Vinay, who set up the dismissal beautifully.

Vinay left mid-wicket vacant, keeping mid-on straight, and then shaped the delivery back into the left-hander. Fazal fell into the trap. He came into the semifinal on the back of five centuries in six matches. He would have liked to make a contribution in front of chief selector MSK Prasad.

Fazal’s opening partner, Sanjay Ramaswamy, got out to a beauty from Stuart Binny. The ball reared off a good length and left the batsman, taking the outside edge in the process to ‘keeper CM Gautam. At 36/2, Vidarbha were in serious trouble. But Wasim Jaffer was timing the ball well right from the outset, which proved to be a confidence-booster.

The veteran played a contemptuous pull shot over mid-wicket off Binny. He worked the ball well off his pads and drove with panache. Aravind, bowling from the Club House end, thought he had Jaffer out leg before, making one hold its line from around the wicket. Umpire Paschim Pathak, however, negated a very confident appeal. Aravind then bowled another in-swinger from wide off the crease. The ball came in with the angle and hit the batsman on the front pad. It looked to be missing leg stump. But Pathak this time upheld the appeal, much to Jaffer’s chagrin.

Road to recovery

Apoorv Wankhade came and took the attack to the opposition, scoring at over a run-a-ball. He picked the loose deliveries well and played on both sides of the wicket. One lofted drive to the straight boundary off Binny was arguably the shot of the day. Just when it felt like Vidarbha were on the road to recovery via an 88-run fourth-wicket partnership between Wankhade and Ganesh Satish, the former mistimed a shot off Aravind to Vinay at cover. Caught in two minds, the end was tame.

Satish continued without fuss at the other end. The 29-year-old, who started his First-Class career for Karnataka, usually takes time to settle down. But today he looked pretty assured right from the beginning. The third day pitch had eased out a bit, but overcast conditions offered plenty of assistance to the pacers. Satish absorbed the pressure, while keeping the scoreboard ticking. The square drive against Vinay that took him to his half-century was gorgeous. He remained unbeaten on 71 when stumps were drawn.

Brief scores: Vidarbha 185 and 195/4 in 47 overs (G Satish 71*; Sreenath Aravind 2/41) vs Karnataka 301 in 100.5 overs (Karun Nair 153; Umesh Yadav 4/73). Vidarbha lead by 79 runs.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App