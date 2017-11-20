Ranji trophy 2017: Tamil Nadu get three points from draw vs Madhya Pradesh, knockout hopes take a blow

Tamil Nadu was at 79 for 1 in pursuit of an improbable 290 in a session for victory when the game ended. (Source: File) Tamil Nadu was at 79 for 1 in pursuit of an improbable 290 in a session for victory when the game ended. (Source: File)

Tamil Nadu’s hopes of advancing to the Ranji Trophy knockouts suffered a blow after the Group “C” game against Madhya Pradesh ended in a tame draw on the final day in Indore on Monday.

Needing an outright win in the two remaining games to keep its hopes of advancing alive, Tamil Nadu could only manage a first innings lead, which pegged it back in the race.

Having conceded a 62-run lead to the visitors, MP batted till tea to ensure a rather dull day, making 351 for 4 declared in 102.5 overs.

Tamil Nadu was at 79 for 1 in pursuit of an improbable 290 in a session for victory when the game ended. The visiting team got three points to take its tally to 11 from five matches with one game against Baroda to go.

Resuming at the overnight score of 142 for 1, the partnership between Rajit Patidar and Shubham Sharma didn’t extend for too long with the former falling to K Vignesh for 89 after adding 114 runs.

The talented young Sharma was the next to go, caught by M S Washington Sundar off V Yomahesh for 56 with the score on 172.

Vignesh removed MP skipper Devendra Bundela (17) at 208 to give Tamil Nadu some hope, but Harpreet Singh Bhatia (100 not out) and Ankit Dane (65 not out) thwarted whatever little hopes the rivals had with a 143-run partnership.

Andhra currently leads Group “C” with 19 points from six matches RPT six matches, followed by Madhya Pradesh with 15 and Mumbai on 14. Tamil Nadu lies fourth with 11.

Brief scores: Madhya Pradesh 264 all out in 90.1 overs (Ankit Sharma 77, Ankit Dane 63, Ishwar Pandey 29, K Vignesh 4 for 32, M Mohammed 3 for 67) and 351 for 4 declared in 102.5 overs (Harpreet Singh Bhatia 100 not out, Rajat Patidar 89, Ankit Dane 65 not out, Shubham Sharma 56, K Vignesh 3 for 42) drew with Tamil Nadu 326 all out in 105.4 overs (N Jagadeesan 101, V Yomahesh 103 not out) and 79 for 1 in 25 overs (Abhinav Mukund 32 not out).

Points: TN: 3; MP: 1.

At Ongole(AP): Mumbai 332 all out in 132 overs (Prithvi Shaw 114, Siddhesh Lad 86, B Ayyappa 4 for 110) and 279 for 6 declared in 57 overs (Shreyas Iyer 89) drew with Andhra Pradesh 215 all out in 77 overs (Ricky Bhui 69, G H Vihari 70, Shardul 5 for 55, Dhawal Kulkarni 3 for 44) and 219 for 5 in 81 overs (K S Bharat 68, Ricky Bhui 55).

Points: Mumbai: 3; AP: 1.

At Vadodara: Baroda 503 all out in 137.4 overs (Kedar Devdhar 104, N A Rathva 115 not out, Vishnu Solanki 109, Deepak Hooda 51, Basant Mohanty 5 for 85) and 259 for 1 in 43.5 overs (Aditya Waghmode 101 not out, Deepak Hooda 100 not out) drew Odisha 445 all out in 166 overs (Subranshu Senapati 173, Rajesh Dhupar 86, Biplab Samantaray 55, Swapnil K Singh 5 for 50).

Points: Baroda: 3; Odisha: 1.

