Ranji Trophy 2017: Tamil Nadu crawl to 226 for 5 after Baroda post 309

Baba Indrajith struck five boundaries and hoisted one over the ropes before Kakade dismissed him for 58. (Source: Express Archive) Baba Indrajith struck five boundaries and hoisted one over the ropes before Kakade dismissed him for 58. (Source: Express Archive)

Tamil Nadu was made to work hard in its response of Baroda’s first innings score of 309 by reaching 226 for 5 in 79 overs at stumps on day two of the Ranji Trophy Group “C” match in Vadodara on Sunday. Half-centuries by Baba Aparajith (59 batting, 139 balls) and Baba Indrajith 58 (120 balls, five fours, one six) helped steady the ship for Tamil Nadu after it had slipped to 74 for 3.

Skipper Abhinav Mukund, from whom a lot was expected, failed in the crunch game, falling to Dhruv Patel for just six. The other opener N Jagadeesan had been dismissed earlier, caught by Deepak Hooda off Lukman Meriwala’s bowling for 7.

M Kaushik Gandhi, who was recalled to the playing XI after missing the games against Odisha and Madhya Pradesh, played with some positive intent and made 35 before falling to a catch by substitute A A Pathan.

Aparajith and Indrajith came together to put on 73 runs as the visitors attempted to rebuild after the top-order failed to get going. Indrajith, who has been in good form this season, struck five boundaries and hoisted one over the ropes before Kakade dismissed him for 58.

Aparajith, who too has been among the runs for TN, lost the talented, young MS Washington Sundar (12), who edged Kakade to the wicket-keeper M G Patel. He found an able partner in J Kousik (37) and the two added 59 runs, making sure that the team didn’t suffer any more setbacks.

Tamil Nadu is still 83 runs behind in this must-win game. Earlier, resuming at the overnight 254 for 8, the home side added a further 55 runs to the total. Swapnil needed

eight balls to move from 94 to a well-deserved century. He guided the No.10 and No.11 batsman to take the score past 300 and used the long handle to good effect. He hit five more sixes to take his tally to eight and also slammed 13 fours before being the last man out for 144 (226 balls).

Brief scores:

Baroda 309 all out in 98.1 overs (Swapnil K Singh 144, K Vignesh 3 for 52) vs Tamil Nadu 226 for 5 in 79 overs (B Aparajith 59 batting, B Indrajith 58, Kaushik Gandhi 35, Kartik Kekade 2 for 63).

At Indore: Odisha 147 all out in 52.2 overs (Shantanu Mishra 60, Chandrakant Sakure 4 for 42) 18 for no loss in 10 overs vs Madhya Pradesh 388 all out in 115 overs (Rajit

Patidar 123, Devendra Bundela 62, Puneet Datey 56, Govinda Poddar 7 for 102).

At Mumbai: Tripura 195 all out in 60.4 overs (M B Mura Singh 43, Akash Parkar 5 for 32) vs Mumbai 421 for 8 in 111 overs (Jay Bista 123, Siddhesh Lad 123, Aditya Tare 67, Dhawal Kulkarni 50 batting, Mura Singh 5 for 71).

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App