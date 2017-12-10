Ranji Trophy 2017: Suryakumar Yadav’s century helps Mumbai show resistance against Karnataka

Suryakumar Yadav showed resistance for Mumbai and completed another first-class cricket ton. (Express File Photo) Suryakumar Yadav showed resistance for Mumbai and completed another first-class cricket ton. (Express File Photo)

Mumbai’s dismal performance with the bat continued in the second innings of the Ranji Trophy 2017 quarterfinals against Karnataka. Playing at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, Mumbai were bowled out on the first Day with mere 178 runs on the board. Coming in to bat, Karnataka went on to put a mammoth total of 570 runs on the back of a brilliant 150-run knock by Shreyas Goyal.

Trailing by 392 runs, Mumbai needed a strong start on the top, but the home lost two quick wickets in the form of Prithvi Shaw and Jay Bista. Struggling at 34/2, middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav settled down Mumbai innings and started building a partnership with Akhil Herwadkar.

After Herwadkar got out on 26, Yadav continued his resistance with the bat and kept on going with Akash Parkar at the other end. The right-hand batsman went on to complete his 12th first-class century and took his side closer to the margin set by Karnataka. The 27-year old completed his century in 171 balls. In his innings, Yadav struck one six and 16 boundaries.

Yadav’s resistance ended after he was run out on 108, leaving Mumbai reeling at 212-4. Siddhesh Lad and Akash Parkar ensured their side do not lose any more wicket in the day and took the total to 238 for 4.

Mumbai are still trailing by 154 runs and it would take another good partnership down the batting order for the side to salavage something out of the match. But with Karnataka bowlers breathing fire, Yadav’s efforts may come down as ‘too-little-too-late’ moment in the match.

