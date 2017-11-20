Ranji Trophy 2017 Star Watch: How India internationals performed in the sixth round

Harbhajan Singh returned to competitive cricket during Punjab’s Ranji Trophy 2017 match against Bengal. (Source: PTI) Harbhajan Singh returned to competitive cricket during Punjab’s Ranji Trophy 2017 match against Bengal. (Source: PTI)

Out-of-favour India spinner Harbhajan Singh returned to competitive cricket after almost six months, as he took the center stage for Punjab against Bengal in in the sixth round of Ranji Trophy 2017-18. Harbhajan led the Punjab side against Bengal in this round but had a forgettable outing as he went wicket-less in the match and only managed to score 13 runs in two innings. Punjab eventually lost the match by an innings and 19 runs to hand Bengal an outright win and seven points. Here we take a look at the performances of the India internationals in the sixth round of this season of Ranji Trophy.

Suresh Raina

Uttar Pradesh skipper Suresh Raina has faced the toughest phase in this season of Ranji Trophy tournament and his misery continued in the match against Karnataka. Raina came out to bat for UP at number three his stay at the crease wasn’t just brief but also dismal. The left-hander just faced three deliveries and scored a duck before taking the long walk back to the pavilion. The match though ended in a draw with Karnataka taking the first innings lead and three points.

Gautam Gambhir

Former Delhi skipper Gautam Gambhir failed to continue his form with the bat against Maharashtra in this round as he just scored 1 run in the only innings that Delhi played at Palam ground in New Delhi. Delhi though went on to score 419 and later bundled out Maharashtra for 99 and 259 in first and second innings respectively to win the match by an innings and 61 runs. With this win, Delhi also registered a berth in the quarter-final round.

Ishant Sharma

Delhi captain Ishant Sharma had a decent run in this match as the right-arm bowler scalped five wickets in the match. He scalped three in first innings while returned with two in the second innings.

Rishabh Pant

Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant got his form back in Delhi’s encounter against Maharashtra as the left-hander scored 99 during his side’s total of 419. Delhi eventually grabbed an outright win against Maharashtra in this match.

Karun Nair

Karun Nair has been in good touch with the bat in the on-going Ranji trophy tournament. He has already scored two hundreds so far in the competition and added a half-century to his tally. Nair while playing for Karnataka against Uttar Pradesh scored 62 as his team posted a total of 655 in first innings. he right-hander didn’t get a chance to bat in second innings. Karnataka took three points on the basis of first innings lead.

Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey stamped authority with the bat and hammered 238 runs for Karnataka against Uttar Pradesh. Riding on Pandey’s knock, Karnataka grabbed first innings lead maintained the top spot in points table in their respective group.

Manoj Tiwary

Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary had an unlucky day at the crease when he came out to bat against Punjab in round six. tiwary just faced six deliveries and scored 4 runs before he was run-out. Bengal later won the match by an innings and 19 runs.

Parthiv Patel

Defending champions Gujarat are sitting at the helm in points table in group B and they continued the dominating run against Team Rajasthan too. Skipper Parthiv patel hammered 173 while his side notched up atotal of 601/4 (D) in first innings. They later bowled out Rajasthan for 153 and 341 in first and second innings respectively to win the match by an innings and 107 runs.

