Ranji Trophy 2017: Seamers put Saurashtra on verge of big win over Haryana

Saurashtra skipper Cheteshwar Pujara decided to enforce the follow-on and Haryana were reduced to 93 for 6 at stumps. Saurashtra skipper Cheteshwar Pujara decided to enforce the follow-on and Haryana were reduced to 93 for 6 at stumps.

Saurashtra seamers Shaurya Sanandia, Jaydev Unadkat and Kushang Patel shared 14 wickets among them across two innings to put their side on the verge of a comprehensive victory over Haryana on the second day of their Group B Ranji Trophy match.

Saurashtra resumed their first innings at 271 for 7 but could only add seven runs to their overnight total with Ashish

Hooda (6/61) cleaning up the tail.

Haryana’s joy was, however, shortlived as Unadkat (3/35), Sanandia (4/44) and Patel (3/21) ran through their batting order to bowl them out for 107 in their first innings.

Saurashtra skipper Cheteshwar Pujara decided to enforce the follow-on and Haryana were reduced to 93 for 6 at stumps, still 78 short of making Saurashtra bat again at the Ch Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium.

Chaitanya Bishnoi was batting on 53 at the draw of stumps.

Brief Scores:

Saurashtra vs Haryana

Saurashtra 278 (Prerak Mankad 68, Sheldon Jackson 51; Ashish Hooda 6/61) lead Haryana 107 (Rahul Tewatia 23; Shaurya Sanandia 4/44, Kushang Patel 3/21, Jaydev Unadkat 3/35) & 93/6 f/o (Chaitanya Bishnoi 53 batting; Shaurya Sanandia 2/15) by 78 runs.

Rajasthan vs Jammu & Kashmir:

Rajasthan 330 (Robin Bist 113, Ashok Menaria 69; Mohammed Mudhasir 5/81, Parvez Rasool 3/50) lead Jammu & Kashmir 150/1 (Ahmed Bandy 72 batting, Shubham Khajuria 53; Tanveer-Ul-Haq 1/18) by 180 runs.

Kerala vs Jharkhand:

Jharkhand 202 (Ishan Kishan 45; Jalaj Saxena 6/50) trail Kerala 250/8 (Mohammed Azharuddeen 51, Jalaj Saxena 47 batting; Sunny Gupta 6/94) by 48 runs.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App