Ranji Trophy 2017: Seamers put Saurashtra on verge of big win over Haryana

Saurashtra seamers Shaurya Sanandia, Jaydev Unadkat and Kushang Patel shared 14 wickets among them across two innings to put their side on the verge of a comprehensive win over Haryana.

By: PTI | Rohtak | Published:October 7, 2017 10:04 pm
jammu and kashmir cricket, j&k cricket Saurashtra skipper Cheteshwar Pujara decided to enforce the follow-on and Haryana were reduced to 93 for 6 at stumps.
Saurashtra seamers Shaurya Sanandia, Jaydev Unadkat and Kushang Patel shared 14 wickets among them across two innings to put their side on the verge of a comprehensive victory over Haryana on the second day of their Group B Ranji Trophy match.

Saurashtra resumed their first innings at 271 for 7 but could only add seven runs to their overnight total with Ashish
Hooda (6/61) cleaning up the tail.

Haryana’s joy was, however, shortlived as Unadkat (3/35), Sanandia (4/44) and Patel (3/21) ran through their batting order to bowl them out for 107 in their first innings.

Saurashtra skipper Cheteshwar Pujara decided to enforce the follow-on and Haryana were reduced to 93 for 6 at stumps, still 78 short of making Saurashtra bat again at the Ch Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium.

Chaitanya Bishnoi was batting on 53 at the draw of stumps.

Brief Scores:

Saurashtra vs Haryana

Saurashtra 278 (Prerak Mankad 68, Sheldon Jackson 51; Ashish Hooda 6/61) lead Haryana 107 (Rahul Tewatia 23; Shaurya Sanandia 4/44, Kushang Patel 3/21, Jaydev Unadkat 3/35) & 93/6 f/o (Chaitanya Bishnoi 53 batting; Shaurya Sanandia 2/15) by 78 runs.

Rajasthan vs Jammu & Kashmir:

Rajasthan 330 (Robin Bist 113, Ashok Menaria 69; Mohammed Mudhasir 5/81, Parvez Rasool 3/50) lead Jammu & Kashmir 150/1 (Ahmed Bandy 72 batting, Shubham Khajuria 53; Tanveer-Ul-Haq 1/18) by 180 runs.

Kerala vs Jharkhand:

Jharkhand 202 (Ishan Kishan 45; Jalaj Saxena 6/50) trail Kerala 250/8 (Mohammed Azharuddeen 51, Jalaj Saxena 47 batting; Sunny Gupta 6/94) by 48 runs.

