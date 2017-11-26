Ranji Trophy 2017: Saurashtra score 534 in first innings against Rajasthan

Sheldon Jackson scored 94 against Rajastha. (Source: Express Archive) Sheldon Jackson scored 94 against Rajastha. (Source: Express Archive)

Three half-centuries in addition to Avi Barot’s ton helped Saurashtra score 534 in their first innings against Rajasthan on day two of their Group B Ranji Trophy match in Jaipur on Sunday.

After overnight centurion Avi Barot was out for 130 after adding just two runs to his on Saturday’s score, another unbeaten batsman in Sheldon Jackson, starting on 54, made 94, followed by lower-order batters — Jaydev Unadkat (88) and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (79 not out) — chipping with crucial runs.

Rajasthan’s bowlers toiled for almost 144 overs before Saurashtra’s innings folded for 534.

Jadeja then returned to take two Rajasthan wickets, as the hosts finished the second day on 60 for two.

Earlier, Barot’s dismissal in the opening hour triggered the fall of two more wickets — Prerak Mankad and Chirag Jani– in quick succession, leaving Saurashtra at 313 for six.

But then Jackson and Unadkat added 71 runs for the seventh wicket before the former was out six runs short of his century.

Unadkat though carried on and put on another 98 runs stand for the eighth wicket with Jadeja. The two lower-order batsmen together smashed 17 fours and two sixes.

Rajasthan started their innings well with openers Amitkumar Gautam (26) and Chetan Bist (30 not out) adding 60 for the first wicket, but Jadeja’s double-wicket in the 28th over — the day’s last — hampered the hosts’ progress.

Rajasthan still trail Saurashtra by 474 runs.

Brief scores:

Saurashtra 1st innings: 534 in 143.4 overs (Avi Barot 130, Sheldon Jackson 94, Jaydev Unadkat 88, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 79 not out).

Rajasthan 1st innings: 60/2 in 27.4 overs (Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 2/0).

Brief scores of other Group B matches:

At Ranchi: Gujarat vs Jharkhand

Gujarat 1st innings: 411 in 130.5 overs (Rujul Bhatt 145 not out, Manprit Juneja 67; Ashish Kumar 4/118).

Jharkhand 1st innings: 98/3 in 34 overs (Nazim Siddiqui 52 batting; Chintan Gaja 2/19).

At Rohtak: Haryana vs Kerala

Haryana 1st innings: 208 all out 81.3 overs (Rajat Paliwal 46; S Sandeep Warrier 4/50).

Kerala 1st innings: 203/3 in 85 overs (Jalaj Saxena 91, Rohan Prem 79).

