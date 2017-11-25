Ranji Trophy 2017: Saurashtra reach 286/3 against Rajasthan on Day 1

Robin Uthappa fell after scoring 59 runs from 101 deliveries that included 11 hits to the fence. (Source: File) Robin Uthappa fell after scoring 59 runs from 101 deliveries that included 11 hits to the fence. (Source: File)

Avi Barot scored an unbeaten century as Saurashtra reached 286 for three at stumps on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Group B match against Rajasthan.

Put in to bat, Saurashtra did not have an ideal start as they lost both the openers — Kishan Parmar (12) and Snell Patel (17) cheaply.

But Barot and Robin Uthappa bailed Saurashtra out of trouble with a crucial 126-run stand for the third wicket. Uthappa fell after scoring 59 runs from 101 deliveries that included 11 hits to the fence.

Barot remained unbeaten on 128 off 255 balls, studded with 18 boundaries.

Giving Barot company at the close of play was Sheldon Jackson on 54.

For Rajasthan, TM Ul-Haq chipped in with two wickets after giving away 48 runs.

Brief scores:

Saurashtra vs Jammu & Kashmir

Saurashtra 1st innings: 286 for 3 in 86 overs (Avi Barot 128 batting, Robin Uthappa 59, Sheldon Jackson 54 batting; TM Ul-Haq 2/48).

Gujarat vs Jharkhand

Gujarat 1st innings: 262/4 in 83 overs (Samit Gohel 64, Manprit Juneja 51 batting, Rujul Bhatt 51 batting).

Haryana vs Kerala

Haryana 1st innings: 207/9 in 81 overs (Rajat Paliwal 46; S Sandeep Warrier 4/50).

